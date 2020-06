Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

A beautiful unfurnished home in Sun City Golf Community with shopping, pools, weight room and 3 golf courses. Tile throughout except in bedrooms. Kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances, lighting above and under cabinets. Patio doors in both living and family rooms open to backyard sitting area. 2 car garage with storage overhead and along the wall. Optional security system available at tenants exp