Amenities

gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities gym pool

GRAND CANYON VILLAGE CONDO - THIS GATED COMMUNITY CONDO HAS A GALLEY KITCHEN WITH A BREAKFAST BAR THAT'S OPEN TO THE LIVING/DINING AREA. THE LIVING ROOM FEATURES A FIREPLACE. THE COMMUNITY OFFERS POOLS, SPAS, AND A FITNESS CENTER.



TO VIEW THIS LISTING, PLEASE CONTACT ONE OF OUR LEASING AGENTS:



NANCY 702-460-8484

Or any Nevada licensed agent



(RLNE5659211)