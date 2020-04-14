8237 Dolphin Bay Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Desert Shores Community Home. Feel right at home and enjoy all Vegas has to offer in this recently remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath + attached 2 car garage in the Summerlin area. This tastefully furnished rental boasts an open floor plan, kitchen, & 3 sided, built-in wall fireplace! All utilities, cable and WiFi are included in your monthly rent! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Desert Shores Community Home. Feel right at home and enjoy all Vegas has to offer in this recently remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath + attached 2 car garage in the Summerlin area. This tastefully furnished rental boasts an open floor plan, kitchen, & 3 sided, built-in wall fireplace! All utilities, cable and WiFi are included in your monthly rent! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.