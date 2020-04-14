All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 8237 Dolphin Bay Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
8237 Dolphin Bay Court
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

8237 Dolphin Bay Court

8237 Dolphin Bay Court · (941) 875-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Desert Shores
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8237 Dolphin Bay Court, Las Vegas, NV 89128
Desert Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 22

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Desert Shores Community Home. Feel right at home and enjoy all Vegas has to offer in this recently remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath + attached 2 car garage in the Summerlin area. This tastefully furnished rental boasts an open floor plan, kitchen, & 3 sided, built-in wall fireplace! All utilities, cable and WiFi are included in your monthly rent! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Desert Shores Community Home. Feel right at home and enjoy all Vegas has to offer in this recently remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath + attached 2 car garage in the Summerlin area. This tastefully furnished rental boasts an open floor plan, kitchen, & 3 sided, built-in wall fireplace! All utilities, cable and WiFi are included in your monthly rent! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8237 Dolphin Bay Court have any available units?
8237 Dolphin Bay Court has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8237 Dolphin Bay Court have?
Some of 8237 Dolphin Bay Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8237 Dolphin Bay Court currently offering any rent specials?
8237 Dolphin Bay Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8237 Dolphin Bay Court pet-friendly?
No, 8237 Dolphin Bay Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 8237 Dolphin Bay Court offer parking?
Yes, 8237 Dolphin Bay Court does offer parking.
Does 8237 Dolphin Bay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8237 Dolphin Bay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8237 Dolphin Bay Court have a pool?
No, 8237 Dolphin Bay Court does not have a pool.
Does 8237 Dolphin Bay Court have accessible units?
No, 8237 Dolphin Bay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8237 Dolphin Bay Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8237 Dolphin Bay Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8237 Dolphin Bay Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Esplanade
8777 W Maule Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89148
SW Apartment Homes
6355 S Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Diamondhead
1799 N Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89108
St. Lucia
2150 N Tenaya Way
Las Vegas, NV 89128
Shadow Hills by Mark-Taylor
3501 Shady Timber St
Las Vegas, NV 89129
ReNew at Decatur
2666 S Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89102
Sundance Village
6500 West Charleston Boulevard
Las Vegas, NV 89146
The Pearl at St. Rose
10250 Spencer Street
Las Vegas, NV 89183

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity