Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

8229 Dolphin Bay Court

8229 Dolphin Bay Court · (941) 875-4723
Location

8229 Dolphin Bay Court, Las Vegas, NV 89128
Desert Shores

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
Pool Home in the beautiful Desert Shores Community This remodeled, single story, FULLY furnished house is painted using warm neutrals & surrounded by lush landscape, a large private pool with plenty of shaded porch areas. Inside, you will find a great room that opens up into a custom kitchen. With stainless appliances, a veggie sink, beverage bar, and granite slab counter tops. ALL utilities,cable TV, WiFi, washer & dryer are included in your monthly rent! This property is located in the resort style community of Desert Shores. The lakes are stocked with fish so residents can boat or fish. Or spend time relaxing by the "lagoon," a large, shallow pool with man made beach plus sand volleyball courts, spa, basketball courts and picnic areas. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8229 Dolphin Bay Court have any available units?
8229 Dolphin Bay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8229 Dolphin Bay Court have?
Some of 8229 Dolphin Bay Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8229 Dolphin Bay Court currently offering any rent specials?
8229 Dolphin Bay Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8229 Dolphin Bay Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8229 Dolphin Bay Court is pet friendly.
Does 8229 Dolphin Bay Court offer parking?
Yes, 8229 Dolphin Bay Court does offer parking.
Does 8229 Dolphin Bay Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8229 Dolphin Bay Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8229 Dolphin Bay Court have a pool?
Yes, 8229 Dolphin Bay Court has a pool.
Does 8229 Dolphin Bay Court have accessible units?
No, 8229 Dolphin Bay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8229 Dolphin Bay Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8229 Dolphin Bay Court has units with dishwashers.
