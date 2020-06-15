8229 Dolphin Bay Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage hot tub internet access volleyball court

Pool Home in the beautiful Desert Shores Community This remodeled, single story, FULLY furnished house is painted using warm neutrals & surrounded by lush landscape, a large private pool with plenty of shaded porch areas. Inside, you will find a great room that opens up into a custom kitchen. With stainless appliances, a veggie sink, beverage bar, and granite slab counter tops. ALL utilities,cable TV, WiFi, washer & dryer are included in your monthly rent! This property is located in the resort style community of Desert Shores. The lakes are stocked with fish so residents can boat or fish. Or spend time relaxing by the "lagoon," a large, shallow pool with man made beach plus sand volleyball courts, spa, basketball courts and picnic areas. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

