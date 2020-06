Amenities

Two bedroom with garage in upscale Summerlin gated community - Two bedroom unit on the second floor of luxury Summerlin gated community that features pool, spa and exercise room and has easy access to Summerlin Parkway. The unit includes attached garage with direct entry into, large balcony, fireplace, open floorplan with wood flooring in all of the common areas, dual closets in the master and so much more.



No Pets Allowed



