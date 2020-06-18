All apartments in Las Vegas
7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18

7704 Himalayas Avenue · (702) 315-6100
Location

7704 Himalayas Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18 · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous upgraded ground floor unit with 3 beds, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. Located in a well maintained gated community on the edge of Summerlin! - Gorgeous upgraded ground floor unit with 3 beds, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. Located in a well maintained gated community on the edge of Summerlin! This spacious unit has a fireplace in the living area and a separate dining area as well as a breakfast bar! The cover patio, which is accessible from both the master and dining area, overlooks the green grounds!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18 have any available units?
7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18 have?
Some of 7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18 currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18 pet-friendly?
No, 7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18 offer parking?
Yes, 7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18 does offer parking.
Does 7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18 have a pool?
No, 7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18 does not have a pool.
Does 7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18 have accessible units?
No, 7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7704 Himalayas Ave #103 Building #18 does not have units with dishwashers.
