Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Spacious, 3 bedroom condo located on the top floor. All appliances including washer and dryer. Kitchen and bathrooms have granite countertops. Fireplace. Located beside community tennis court. Walking distance to clubhouse and community pool. Appointment only! Must call for showing. Must have stellar credit. Application is $50.00 cash non refundable per person, includes 2 most recent check stubs stellar credit.