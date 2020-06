Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom ground level condo in a desired community with a great location! Tile flooring in living areas and beautiful hardwood flooring in the bedrooms! Freshly painted throughout! NEW APPLIANCES ORDERED! community has great amenities such as a community pool/spa, gym and clubhouse!! A place to call home!

Tenant to pay an additional $50 per month towards water sewer and trash.