Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:04 AM

Acerno Villas

9500 W Maule Ave · (702) 710-3785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9500 W Maule Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Acerno Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
hot tub
putting green
Acerno Villas Apartment Homes, stylish apartment homes strategically inset in the desert mountainside surrounded by the newly innovative developments of gold communities and master planned neighborhoods. Our location is convenient for shopping, schools, hospitals and recreation. Just off the 215 and Sunset, the Las Vegas Strip is just minutes away. Enjoy the good life by preparing a gourmet meal in your designer kitchen or entertaining on your private veranda. Acerno Villas was created to let you savor each day in world-class splendor all within the security of a private, gated community. Revere the sophistication of our personalized services including a residential business center. Indulge yourself by sinking into our invigorating spa. Escape the hustle and bustle by refreshing yourself in our sparkling pool or get a great workout in our exclusive fitness studio! La Dulce Vita! Enjoy the sweet life at Acerno Villas Apartment Homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6- 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Application Fee
Move-in Fees: $250 - $500 qualifying fee -- based on credit/background and $350 Redecorating Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 Pet Fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 35 lbs
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Acerno Villas have any available units?
Acerno Villas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Acerno Villas have?
Some of Acerno Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Acerno Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Acerno Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Acerno Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Acerno Villas is pet friendly.
Does Acerno Villas offer parking?
Yes, Acerno Villas offers parking.
Does Acerno Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Acerno Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Acerno Villas have a pool?
Yes, Acerno Villas has a pool.
Does Acerno Villas have accessible units?
No, Acerno Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Acerno Villas have units with dishwashers?
No, Acerno Villas does not have units with dishwashers.
