Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse hot tub putting green

Acerno Villas Apartment Homes, stylish apartment homes strategically inset in the desert mountainside surrounded by the newly innovative developments of gold communities and master planned neighborhoods. Our location is convenient for shopping, schools, hospitals and recreation. Just off the 215 and Sunset, the Las Vegas Strip is just minutes away. Enjoy the good life by preparing a gourmet meal in your designer kitchen or entertaining on your private veranda. Acerno Villas was created to let you savor each day in world-class splendor all within the security of a private, gated community. Revere the sophistication of our personalized services including a residential business center. Indulge yourself by sinking into our invigorating spa. Escape the hustle and bustle by refreshing yourself in our sparkling pool or get a great workout in our exclusive fitness studio! La Dulce Vita! Enjoy the sweet life at Acerno Villas Apartment Homes.