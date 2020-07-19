6512 Peppermill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Exquisite home with no HOA and huge lot. It has all the charm of an older home but w/ the aesthetics of a new modern home! No popcorn ceilings, tile counters or ugly lighting for this gorgeous house! This home has 4 large bedrooms, with 1 bed and bath downstairs. The master suite is to die for with 2 mirrored closets and a cozy fireplace. Master shower has 3 big shower heads and a place to sit. Laundry is upstairs w/brand new washer and dryer included. Freshly painted, new flooring, renovated bathrooms, granite counters & upgraded lighting!! Basketball hoop and court in side yard. Expansive Backyard for entertaining. Convenient location near Summerlin and the Strip. Walking distance to a park as well.