6512 Peppermill Drive

Amenities
Exquisite home with no HOA and huge lot. It has all the charm of an older home but w/ the aesthetics of a new modern home! No popcorn ceilings, tile counters or ugly lighting for this gorgeous house! This home has 4 large bedrooms, with 1 bed and bath downstairs. The master suite is to die for with 2 mirrored closets and a cozy fireplace. Master shower has 3 big shower heads and a place to sit. Laundry is upstairs w/brand new washer and dryer included. Freshly painted, new flooring, renovated bathrooms, granite counters & upgraded lighting!! Basketball hoop and court in side yard. Expansive Backyard for entertaining. Convenient location near Summerlin and the Strip. Walking distance to a park as well.