Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:55 PM

6512 Peppermill Drive

6512 Peppermill Drive · (330) 328-6265
Location

6512 Peppermill Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89146

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
Exquisite home with no HOA and huge lot. It has all the charm of an older home but w/ the aesthetics of a new modern home! No popcorn ceilings, tile counters or ugly lighting for this gorgeous house! This home has 4 large bedrooms, with 1 bed and bath downstairs. The master suite is to die for with 2 mirrored closets and a cozy fireplace. Master shower has 3 big shower heads and a place to sit. Laundry is upstairs w/brand new washer and dryer included. Freshly painted, new flooring, renovated bathrooms, granite counters & upgraded lighting!! Basketball hoop and court in side yard. Expansive Backyard for entertaining. Convenient location near Summerlin and the Strip. Walking distance to a park as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6512 Peppermill Drive have any available units?
6512 Peppermill Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6512 Peppermill Drive have?
Some of 6512 Peppermill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6512 Peppermill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6512 Peppermill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6512 Peppermill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6512 Peppermill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 6512 Peppermill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6512 Peppermill Drive offers parking.
Does 6512 Peppermill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6512 Peppermill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6512 Peppermill Drive have a pool?
No, 6512 Peppermill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6512 Peppermill Drive have accessible units?
No, 6512 Peppermill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6512 Peppermill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6512 Peppermill Drive has units with dishwashers.
