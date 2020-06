Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated carpet

6277 Hill Haven Ave Available 09/01/20 Upgraded 3 BR w/ Massive Yard - This is an absolutely wonderful 3 BR featuring a large and spacious backyard which includes a custom covered patio and storage shed. The kitchen features granite countertops with backsplash, a walk in pantry breakfast bar. The flooring is tile in all traffic areas and then upgraded carpet throughout the rest. The garage has extra cabinet space and attic access.



(RLNE5483194)