Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

617 Bell Drive

617 Bell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

617 Bell Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89101
Downtown Las Vegas

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
FULLY RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM HOUSE - In downtown area this fully renovated house opens doors for new tenants. Modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring for easy maintenance. Stackable washer and dryer in separate room. Two bedrooms and one bathroom. Desert landscaping with palms in front yard.

Everyone over 18 must apply online at pm.marshallstearns.com/rentals. Each applicant must have 620+ credit score, good rental history, no collections, evictions, utility bill collections. Section 8 not considered, no smoking. All applicants must make a combined income of at least 3 times the rent.verified by Bank Statements and 2 current pay stubs.

(RLNE1964348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Bell Drive have any available units?
617 Bell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Bell Drive have?
Some of 617 Bell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Bell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
617 Bell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Bell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 Bell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 617 Bell Drive offer parking?
No, 617 Bell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 617 Bell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 Bell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Bell Drive have a pool?
No, 617 Bell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 617 Bell Drive have accessible units?
No, 617 Bell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Bell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Bell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
