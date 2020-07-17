617 Bell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

FULLY RENOVATED TWO BEDROOM HOUSE - In downtown area this fully renovated house opens doors for new tenants. Modern kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Tile flooring for easy maintenance. Stackable washer and dryer in separate room. Two bedrooms and one bathroom. Desert landscaping with palms in front yard.



Everyone over 18 must apply online at pm.marshallstearns.com/rentals. Each applicant must have 620+ credit score, good rental history, no collections, evictions, utility bill collections. Section 8 not considered, no smoking. All applicants must make a combined income of at least 3 times the rent.verified by Bank Statements and 2 current pay stubs.



