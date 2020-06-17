All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:58 PM

5315 Estornino Ave

5315 Estornino Avenue · (702) 717-8830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5315 Estornino Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1098 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Property will be read for rent second week of March 2020.

Very nice 2 bedrooms located on the Sunburst Community, kitchen with laminate counter tops, and lots of cabinet space! Great size bedrooms, and has a large backyard with a grill included. Complete with two car garage, gated community and easy access to I-95.

Applications $50.00 per adult, $200 Holding deposit which will be applied to toward remaining deposit upon approval.

Call or email to view the property in person!!

702-717-8830 or 702-699-9261.

Office Info:
Advanced Management Group
4496 S. Pecos Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89121
www.amgnevada.com

Office hours: Monday - Friday 8:00AM - 5:00PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Estornino Ave have any available units?
5315 Estornino Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5315 Estornino Ave have?
Some of 5315 Estornino Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5315 Estornino Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Estornino Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Estornino Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5315 Estornino Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5315 Estornino Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5315 Estornino Ave does offer parking.
Does 5315 Estornino Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5315 Estornino Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Estornino Ave have a pool?
No, 5315 Estornino Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5315 Estornino Ave have accessible units?
No, 5315 Estornino Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Estornino Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5315 Estornino Ave has units with dishwashers.
