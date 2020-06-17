5315 Estornino Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Property will be read for rent second week of March 2020.



Very nice 2 bedrooms located on the Sunburst Community, kitchen with laminate counter tops, and lots of cabinet space! Great size bedrooms, and has a large backyard with a grill included. Complete with two car garage, gated community and easy access to I-95.



Applications $50.00 per adult, $200 Holding deposit which will be applied to toward remaining deposit upon approval.



Call or email to view the property in person!!



702-717-8830 or 702-699-9261.



Office Info:

Advanced Management Group

4496 S. Pecos Rd.

Las Vegas, NV 89121

www.amgnevada.com



Office hours: Monday - Friday 8:00AM - 5:00PM