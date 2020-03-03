All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:06 PM

4912 Pounding Surf Avenue

4912 Pounding Surf Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 756565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4912 Pounding Surf Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89131

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2592 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom 3 bath, 2,592 sf home is located in Las Vegas, NV. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4912 Pounding Surf Avenue have any available units?
4912 Pounding Surf Avenue has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4912 Pounding Surf Avenue have?
Some of 4912 Pounding Surf Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4912 Pounding Surf Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4912 Pounding Surf Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4912 Pounding Surf Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4912 Pounding Surf Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4912 Pounding Surf Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4912 Pounding Surf Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4912 Pounding Surf Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4912 Pounding Surf Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4912 Pounding Surf Avenue have a pool?
No, 4912 Pounding Surf Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4912 Pounding Surf Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4912 Pounding Surf Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4912 Pounding Surf Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4912 Pounding Surf Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
