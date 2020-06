Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

Huge lot for Vegas!!!!! Beautiful desert landscaping which is easy to care for. The back yard has a large patio that Flows into the pool for summer BBQ. The home sports a great floorplan that is open and airy, the vaulted ceiling give you room to breath when being out in the stunning back yard is not an option. Kitchen has a rare prep island, and lot of counter and cabinet space make this your home today