Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a fantastic 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in beautiful Northwest Las Vegas. A Spacious living room, formal dining area along with an open kitchen w/breakfast bar & granite countertops make this a fully upgraded home. The master is absolutely wonderful w/ his & her walk-in closets & tub/shower combo. The backyard features a covered patio and the home features city views from one window and mountain views from another window.