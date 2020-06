Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

STUNNING TRI LEVEL 3 BED/ 3 BATH HOME! - WELCOME TO 3856 TOTAL ECLIPSE!



THIS GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM / 3 BATHROOM HOME PRESENTS A 2 CAR GARAGE AND A ROOFTOP DECK WITH A FIREPLACE AND FREEWAY VIEWS! THE INTERIOR OFFERS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, RECESSED LIGHTING, WALK IN PANTRY, CEILING FANS, TILED SHOWERS, SOAKING TUB, DUEL SINKS, DUEL SHOWER HEADS & A TANK-LESS WATER HEATER! THIS TRI LEVEL HOME IS ONE OF A KIND!



Go to RPMLV.com to apply online and for viewing the property by clicking on listing



Call 702-478-8800 for more info or schedule a showing



$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)

$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)

$2400 Security Deposit (Refundable)



NO SMOKING ALLOWED



No Pets Allowed



