Location, location, location! This well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, laminate floors and a gas fireplace is just steps from one of two community pools, across the street from Angel Park and minutes from Summerlin Parkway and shopping off Charleston - Boca Park, Tivoli Village and other shopping centers (Target, Kohls, Whole Foods, Home Depot, Costco, Red Rock Casino, etc). Quick Responses!