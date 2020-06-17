All apartments in Las Vegas
2929 Domino Way

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2929 Domino Way, Las Vegas, NV 89117
The Section Seven

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2929 Domino Way · Avail. now

$1,895

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2038 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
4 BEDROOM BEAUTIFUL HOME LOCATED IN THE SOUTHWEST LAKES LOCATION - LUXURIOUS HOME LOCATED IN THE SOUTHWEST LAKES LOCATION-CORNER HOME WITH FOUR BEDROOMS AND THREE FULL BATHROOMS-WELL MAINTAINED PRIVATE POOL AND SPA! PROPERTY LOCATED BY SHOPS, CAFES, SCHOOLS, ENTERTAINMENT & FREEWAY ACCESS! THIS HOME IS MUST SEE!

Qualifying: Please be aware that for any of our properties, you must make 3 times the rent in income, between yourself and anyone over the age of 18, living at the property. We also conduct a background, credit, rental and employment check, and require that you have no evictions and/or liens or judgments against you for non-payment of rent, or the owner may want a higher security deposit. Security deposits can be up to 3 times the rental amount, but usually are between 1.5 or 2 times greater.

Applying: To apply for this or any of our rental properties, please visit www.ssripm.com, select Apply for A Rental, and find the property you're interested in. All persons over the age of 18 must apply, and be on the lease. You will need to provide a copy of your driver's license, social security card, and three current pay stubs, or other proof of income. All information must be complete and accurate, in order for processing to occur.

Fees: Our application fees are $60 per adult over the age of 18, and all persons living at the property over that age must apply and be on the lease - no exceptions. We have a $295, one time, non-refundable registration fee, with all of our properties, $35.00 for sewer and trash usage monthly, $90.00 pool service monthly, to be paid prior to or on the day of occupancy. Our office also will assess a $250 non-refundable pet deposit, per pet.

Pet & Renter's Insurance Policy: The following breeds/mixes are considered viscous breeds, and will not be accepted under our guidelines, unless proper documentation of obedience/training school is provided, as well as a previous landlord verification of the animal not being an issue: German Shepherd, Doberman, Pitbull, Chow, and/or Rottweiler. Tenant will also be required to add their pets to their renter's insurance policy, as well as provide proof of such, prior to keys being released.

DIRECTIONS:
FROM SAHARA, SOUTH ON FORT APACHE, RIGHT ON MARINER COVE, RIGHT ON DOMINO TO PROPERTY.
CALL OUR LEASING STAFF FOR MORE INFORMATION OR AN APPOINTMENT AT 702-809-5793

(RLNE3586134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Domino Way have any available units?
2929 Domino Way has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
Is 2929 Domino Way currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Domino Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Domino Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2929 Domino Way is pet friendly.
Does 2929 Domino Way offer parking?
No, 2929 Domino Way does not offer parking.
Does 2929 Domino Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Domino Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Domino Way have a pool?
Yes, 2929 Domino Way has a pool.
Does 2929 Domino Way have accessible units?
No, 2929 Domino Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Domino Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 Domino Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2929 Domino Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2929 Domino Way does not have units with air conditioning.
