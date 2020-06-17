2929 Domino Way

Amenities

pet friendly pool hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

4 BEDROOM BEAUTIFUL HOME LOCATED IN THE SOUTHWEST LAKES LOCATION - LUXURIOUS HOME LOCATED IN THE SOUTHWEST LAKES LOCATION-CORNER HOME WITH FOUR BEDROOMS AND THREE FULL BATHROOMS-WELL MAINTAINED PRIVATE POOL AND SPA! PROPERTY LOCATED BY SHOPS, CAFES, SCHOOLS, ENTERTAINMENT & FREEWAY ACCESS! THIS HOME IS MUST SEE!



Qualifying: Please be aware that for any of our properties, you must make 3 times the rent in income, between yourself and anyone over the age of 18, living at the property. We also conduct a background, credit, rental and employment check, and require that you have no evictions and/or liens or judgments against you for non-payment of rent, or the owner may want a higher security deposit. Security deposits can be up to 3 times the rental amount, but usually are between 1.5 or 2 times greater.



Applying: To apply for this or any of our rental properties, please visit www.ssripm.com, select Apply for A Rental, and find the property you're interested in. All persons over the age of 18 must apply, and be on the lease. You will need to provide a copy of your driver's license, social security card, and three current pay stubs, or other proof of income. All information must be complete and accurate, in order for processing to occur.



Fees: Our application fees are $60 per adult over the age of 18, and all persons living at the property over that age must apply and be on the lease - no exceptions. We have a $295, one time, non-refundable registration fee, with all of our properties, $35.00 for sewer and trash usage monthly, $90.00 pool service monthly, to be paid prior to or on the day of occupancy. Our office also will assess a $250 non-refundable pet deposit, per pet.



Pet & Renter's Insurance Policy: The following breeds/mixes are considered viscous breeds, and will not be accepted under our guidelines, unless proper documentation of obedience/training school is provided, as well as a previous landlord verification of the animal not being an issue: German Shepherd, Doberman, Pitbull, Chow, and/or Rottweiler. Tenant will also be required to add their pets to their renter's insurance policy, as well as provide proof of such, prior to keys being released.



DIRECTIONS:

FROM SAHARA, SOUTH ON FORT APACHE, RIGHT ON MARINER COVE, RIGHT ON DOMINO TO PROPERTY.

CALL OUR LEASING STAFF FOR MORE INFORMATION OR AN APPOINTMENT AT 702-809-5793



(RLNE3586134)