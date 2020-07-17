All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 2912 Cape Verde Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
2912 Cape Verde Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 5:39 AM

2912 Cape Verde Lane

2912 Cape Verde Lane · (702) 365-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Desert Shores
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2912 Cape Verde Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89128
Desert Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,399

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1857 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
Desired Desert Shores location with a sparkling pool to combat this crazy Vegas heat! Bright and cheerful home with tons of natural light offers you 3 beds + a loft. Master is super spacious with vaulted ceilings! Ceiling fans! Mature desert landscape and a 3 car garage! Very near the lakeside restaurants and amenities of Desert Shores to include the lagoon (pool) & sandy beach, park, BBQ & picnic tables, volleyball/basketball courts, paddle boats, kayaks and dining. Please note the school zones are shared attendance - you must verify for your own knowledge. Tenant pays landscape upkeep, pool maintenance, sewer and trash!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Cape Verde Lane have any available units?
2912 Cape Verde Lane has a unit available for $2,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Cape Verde Lane have?
Some of 2912 Cape Verde Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Cape Verde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Cape Verde Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Cape Verde Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Cape Verde Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 2912 Cape Verde Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Cape Verde Lane offers parking.
Does 2912 Cape Verde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Cape Verde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Cape Verde Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2912 Cape Verde Lane has a pool.
Does 2912 Cape Verde Lane have accessible units?
No, 2912 Cape Verde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Cape Verde Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 Cape Verde Lane has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2912 Cape Verde Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canyon Creek Villas
2700 N Rainbow Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Fusion
4340 Escondido Street
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Bella Solara
7101 Smoke Ranch Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89128
Eagle Trace
5370 E Craig Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89115
Elysian at Flamingo
4150 S Hualapai Way
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Sur702
6614 Blue Diamond Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89139
Maryland Villas Apartments
701 North 13th Street
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Ravello
4350 Cappas St
Las Vegas, NV 89115

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolsLas Vegas Pet Friendly Places
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity