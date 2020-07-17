2912 Cape Verde Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage volleyball court

Desired Desert Shores location with a sparkling pool to combat this crazy Vegas heat! Bright and cheerful home with tons of natural light offers you 3 beds + a loft. Master is super spacious with vaulted ceilings! Ceiling fans! Mature desert landscape and a 3 car garage! Very near the lakeside restaurants and amenities of Desert Shores to include the lagoon (pool) & sandy beach, park, BBQ & picnic tables, volleyball/basketball courts, paddle boats, kayaks and dining. Please note the school zones are shared attendance - you must verify for your own knowledge. Tenant pays landscape upkeep, pool maintenance, sewer and trash!