2825 Greenview Court

55+ Single Story in Sun City Summerlin - Gorgeous updated single story, two bedroom, two bathroom with a large living room, separate dining area, separate sitting room/den and eat in dining area off of the kitchen. One year old new planking floors, new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom fixtures, and brand new paint throughout! Master bathroom includes a walk in shower and dual sink vanity with two separate closets. Two car garage and an enclosed dog area with a small dog door on the side yard! Dogs ok with approval and additional $500 deposit. No cats allowed. This home is located in the age restricted 55+ Del Webb community, Sun City Summerlin. Community features include: http://www.suncitysummerlin.com/page/41537~846973/Community-Amenities



Note: Tenant also pays NV Energy, SW Gas, and LVV Water bills in their name.



No Cats Allowed



