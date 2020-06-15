All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

2825 Greenview Court

2825 Greenview Court · (702) 378-6909
Location

2825 Greenview Court, Las Vegas, NV 89134
Sun City Summerlin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2825 Greenview Court · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1653 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
55+ Single Story in Sun City Summerlin - Gorgeous updated single story, two bedroom, two bathroom with a large living room, separate dining area, separate sitting room/den and eat in dining area off of the kitchen. One year old new planking floors, new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom fixtures, and brand new paint throughout! Master bathroom includes a walk in shower and dual sink vanity with two separate closets. Two car garage and an enclosed dog area with a small dog door on the side yard! Dogs ok with approval and additional $500 deposit. No cats allowed. This home is located in the age restricted 55+ Del Webb community, Sun City Summerlin. Community features include: http://www.suncitysummerlin.com/page/41537~846973/Community-Amenities

Note: Tenant also pays NV Energy, SW Gas, and LVV Water bills in their name.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4728052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 Greenview Court have any available units?
2825 Greenview Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 Greenview Court have?
Some of 2825 Greenview Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 Greenview Court currently offering any rent specials?
2825 Greenview Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 Greenview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2825 Greenview Court is pet friendly.
Does 2825 Greenview Court offer parking?
Yes, 2825 Greenview Court does offer parking.
Does 2825 Greenview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 Greenview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 Greenview Court have a pool?
No, 2825 Greenview Court does not have a pool.
Does 2825 Greenview Court have accessible units?
No, 2825 Greenview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 Greenview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 Greenview Court does not have units with dishwashers.
