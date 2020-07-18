All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 2805 Tumble Creek Court.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 PM

2805 Tumble Creek Court

2805 Tumble Creek Court · (702) 340-0513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2805 Tumble Creek Court, Las Vegas, NV 89134
Sun City Summerlin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Matara Model nestled in a Sun City Summerlin cul-de-sac. Home features vaulted ceilings and tile throughout the home. Open formal Living and Dining area with access to rear covered patio. A separate Family Room with built in book shelves, ceiling fan and access to backyard. Large Master bedroom with large walk in closet, double sinks and garden tub w/ separate shower. Separate laundry room, screened front double doors, desert landscaped front and back yards and access to All Sun City Summerlin has to offer...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Tumble Creek Court have any available units?
2805 Tumble Creek Court has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Tumble Creek Court have?
Some of 2805 Tumble Creek Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Tumble Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Tumble Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Tumble Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Tumble Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 2805 Tumble Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Tumble Creek Court offers parking.
Does 2805 Tumble Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Tumble Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Tumble Creek Court have a pool?
No, 2805 Tumble Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Tumble Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 2805 Tumble Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Tumble Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Tumble Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
