Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this one - Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath located in a gated community with a park. Vaulted ceilings in living room and kitchen. Tall ceilings throughout the rest. This property also has fresh paint and brand new carpet. Charming kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry. Big master bed with large walk-in closet. Bring offers priced to sell.