Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story, three bedroom home in Summerlin! New flooring, new paint, new upgrades including LED bulbs throughout, faucets and fixtures. Also has brand new washer and dryer, dishwasher, RO system, epoxy garage and water heater! Gorgeous grass lawn in the front and cozy backyard! Near freeways, parks, shopping and schools!