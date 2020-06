Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking hot tub

2 bedroom, 2 bath upper level condo with balcony off Master Bedroom, New carpet throughout, Large tub in Master bath and double sinks, Granite countertops in kitchen and shared bathroom shower. Building is next to community pool/spa and clubhouse. 1 assigned covered parking space. Guest parking available. In addition to rent we charge an additional $17 per month for sewer.