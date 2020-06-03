All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1624 DESERT CANYON CT

1624 Desert Canyon Court · (702) 275-9904
Location

1624 Desert Canyon Court, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1624 DESERT CANYON CT · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2162 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
***4 BED/2.5 BATH/3 CAR**CORNER LOT/BONITA CANYON - SUMMERLIN**$1895.*** - A hidden treasure with easy access to everything! Built to meet the needs of people who appreciate MORE! The exceptional design takes full advantage of the generous corner lot needed for this 2162 sq ft, 3 car garage contemporary castle. Attention to detail shows Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances to be placed in property by June 1, 2020, Berber carpet and custom tile to the distinctive light fixtures and ceiling fans! Treat yourself to turn-key designer luxury!

Take the gamble out of renting! Call/Text Melani, 702-275-9904. You deserve the professionalism of a Licensed Broker/Salesperson & Permitted Property Manager; provided by a long term owner dedicated to maintaining a quality investment. Don’t settle for less!

The security deposit is equal to the advertised rent amount plus $500.00.

Simply text or email to request an Application with instructions to make sure you qualify, fill out the application. Supporting Documents include: Valid Picture Id, 3 most current paycheck stubs, 3 months bank statements, and a picture of any furry family members.

Small dog(s) are welcome but require $400.00 extra security deposit pet pet, maximum of 2, and an increase of $20 per month on the rent. Landscape maintenance is provided.

Minimum 1 year lease; let Melani know if you would like to lock in your rental rate for a longer term.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2260871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 DESERT CANYON CT have any available units?
1624 DESERT CANYON CT has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 DESERT CANYON CT have?
Some of 1624 DESERT CANYON CT's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 DESERT CANYON CT currently offering any rent specials?
1624 DESERT CANYON CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 DESERT CANYON CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 DESERT CANYON CT is pet friendly.
Does 1624 DESERT CANYON CT offer parking?
Yes, 1624 DESERT CANYON CT does offer parking.
Does 1624 DESERT CANYON CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 DESERT CANYON CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 DESERT CANYON CT have a pool?
No, 1624 DESERT CANYON CT does not have a pool.
Does 1624 DESERT CANYON CT have accessible units?
No, 1624 DESERT CANYON CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 DESERT CANYON CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 DESERT CANYON CT does not have units with dishwashers.
