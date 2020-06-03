1624 DESERT CANYON CT

Amenities

***4 BED/2.5 BATH/3 CAR**CORNER LOT/BONITA CANYON - SUMMERLIN**$1895.*** - A hidden treasure with easy access to everything! Built to meet the needs of people who appreciate MORE! The exceptional design takes full advantage of the generous corner lot needed for this 2162 sq ft, 3 car garage contemporary castle. Attention to detail shows Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances to be placed in property by June 1, 2020, Berber carpet and custom tile to the distinctive light fixtures and ceiling fans! Treat yourself to turn-key designer luxury!



Take the gamble out of renting! Call/Text Melani, 702-275-9904. You deserve the professionalism of a Licensed Broker/Salesperson & Permitted Property Manager; provided by a long term owner dedicated to maintaining a quality investment. Don’t settle for less!



The security deposit is equal to the advertised rent amount plus $500.00.



Simply text or email to request an Application with instructions to make sure you qualify, fill out the application. Supporting Documents include: Valid Picture Id, 3 most current paycheck stubs, 3 months bank statements, and a picture of any furry family members.



Small dog(s) are welcome but require $400.00 extra security deposit pet pet, maximum of 2, and an increase of $20 per month on the rent. Landscape maintenance is provided.



Minimum 1 year lease; let Melani know if you would like to lock in your rental rate for a longer term.



No Cats Allowed



