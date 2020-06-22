Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking playground garage volleyball court

12320 Kings Meadow Ct. Available 07/01/20 SUMMERLIN WEST** GATED COMMUNITY**12320 Kings Meadow Ct, 89138 - This is a One of Kind opportunity to live in a luxurious Gated Community Summerlin Home. This home is highly upgraded with 4 bedrooms / 4 baths / Loft / 2 Car Garage, Luxurious Kitchen with Beautiful wood floors, Double Oven, Microwave and upgraded Appliances*Finished and landscaped rear yard with a covered patio to enjoy. One Bed and Bath Downstairs. Large Master Bedroom with Ceiling Fan and ensuite bathroom has double vanity, separate tub/shower in master bath. Plus Double Sinks in second bathroom* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED*Community Park nearby has basketball, volleyball, water features and playground.

Apply Online at www.firstserverealty.com. All Adults 18 yrs + MUST Apply and Sign lease* Non Refundable Application fee = $100.00 per applicant.

Once Approved: Non Refundable Admin Fee $175.00

$500.00 Per Pet Non refundable fee, OWNER MUST APPROVE prior to lease signing.

Tenants Required to maintain minimum $100,000 K Liability insurance this is not Renters Insurance.

2 Options available to select from : your insurance broker or ours.

Tenant PAYS ALL Utilities.

Tenant billed $40.00 separate/ monthly for Sewer/Trash.



Any questions, please contact our office at 702-754-5400 or Agent Suzanne Tidwell (S.0058679) 702-349-6181.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4090542)