Las Vegas, NV
12320 Kings Meadow Ct.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

12320 Kings Meadow Court · (702) 349-6181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12320 Kings Meadow Court, Las Vegas, NV 89138

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12320 Kings Meadow Ct. · Avail. Jul 1

$2,900

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2520 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
volleyball court
12320 Kings Meadow Ct. Available 07/01/20 SUMMERLIN WEST** GATED COMMUNITY**12320 Kings Meadow Ct, 89138 - This is a One of Kind opportunity to live in a luxurious Gated Community Summerlin Home. This home is highly upgraded with 4 bedrooms / 4 baths / Loft / 2 Car Garage, Luxurious Kitchen with Beautiful wood floors, Double Oven, Microwave and upgraded Appliances*Finished and landscaped rear yard with a covered patio to enjoy. One Bed and Bath Downstairs. Large Master Bedroom with Ceiling Fan and ensuite bathroom has double vanity, separate tub/shower in master bath. Plus Double Sinks in second bathroom* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED*Community Park nearby has basketball, volleyball, water features and playground.
Apply Online at www.firstserverealty.com. All Adults 18 yrs + MUST Apply and Sign lease* Non Refundable Application fee = $100.00 per applicant.
Once Approved: Non Refundable Admin Fee $175.00
$500.00 Per Pet Non refundable fee, OWNER MUST APPROVE prior to lease signing.
Tenants Required to maintain minimum $100,000 K Liability insurance this is not Renters Insurance.
2 Options available to select from : your insurance broker or ours.
Tenant PAYS ALL Utilities.
Tenant billed $40.00 separate/ monthly for Sewer/Trash.

Any questions, please contact our office at 702-754-5400 or Agent Suzanne Tidwell (S.0058679) 702-349-6181.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12320 Kings Meadow Ct. have any available units?
12320 Kings Meadow Ct. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 12320 Kings Meadow Ct. have?
Some of 12320 Kings Meadow Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12320 Kings Meadow Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
12320 Kings Meadow Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12320 Kings Meadow Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12320 Kings Meadow Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 12320 Kings Meadow Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 12320 Kings Meadow Ct. does offer parking.
Does 12320 Kings Meadow Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12320 Kings Meadow Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12320 Kings Meadow Ct. have a pool?
No, 12320 Kings Meadow Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 12320 Kings Meadow Ct. have accessible units?
No, 12320 Kings Meadow Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 12320 Kings Meadow Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12320 Kings Meadow Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
