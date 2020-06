Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms 2 story home with a pool & spa in Summerlin!! Featuring open floor plan throughout, granite counter tops, huge island in kitchen, upgraded cabinets throughout, fireplace in living room, master bedroom has a huge walk in closet, standing shower and beautiful tub, with a built in vanity in Master bath, second bedroom and bathroom downstairs, loft and den upstairs, large pool/spa with built in BBQ outside!!