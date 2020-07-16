Amenities

10920 Mill Cove Ave Available 08/14/20 55+ Age Restricted Sun City! 2 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR! - 55+ Age Restricted Sun City! Come see this Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home in Beautiful Summerlin!! This Pristine home features Hardwood floor and Upgraded kitchen and baths. Bedrooms have carpet, Shutters on most windows. All appliances are included! The living room opens to a marvelous open backyard, featuring a built-in BBQ perfect for gatherings! Sewer/Trash and Rent Bureau is an additional $45/month. Sorry, no pets, please.



For more information please call 702-724-0040.



(RLNE4867301)