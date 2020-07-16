All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 10920 Mill Cove Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
10920 Mill Cove Ave
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

10920 Mill Cove Ave

10920 Mill Cove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10920 Mill Cove Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89134
Sun City Summerlin

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
10920 Mill Cove Ave Available 08/14/20 55+ Age Restricted Sun City! 2 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR! - 55+ Age Restricted Sun City! Come see this Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home in Beautiful Summerlin!! This Pristine home features Hardwood floor and Upgraded kitchen and baths. Bedrooms have carpet, Shutters on most windows. All appliances are included! The living room opens to a marvelous open backyard, featuring a built-in BBQ perfect for gatherings! Sewer/Trash and Rent Bureau is an additional $45/month. Sorry, no pets, please.

For more information please call 702-724-0040.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4867301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10920 Mill Cove Ave have any available units?
10920 Mill Cove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10920 Mill Cove Ave have?
Some of 10920 Mill Cove Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10920 Mill Cove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10920 Mill Cove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10920 Mill Cove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10920 Mill Cove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 10920 Mill Cove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10920 Mill Cove Ave offers parking.
Does 10920 Mill Cove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10920 Mill Cove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10920 Mill Cove Ave have a pool?
No, 10920 Mill Cove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10920 Mill Cove Ave have accessible units?
No, 10920 Mill Cove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10920 Mill Cove Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10920 Mill Cove Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho De Montana
9105 W Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Boulevard at 4201
4201 S Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Cheyenne Pointe Apartments
3240 N Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89115
The Palms at Peccole Ranch
9599 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Summer Winds
2725 W Wigwam Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Canyon Villas
650 S Town Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89144
Village at Desert Lakes
9155 W Desert Inn Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89117

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolsLas Vegas Pet Friendly Places
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada