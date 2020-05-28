10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated gym pool hot tub

Coming September! Renters Warehouse presents - This well designed 4 bedroom home has all the upgrades, gorgeous pool and spa with a large patio for relaxing and entertaining. Large open concept kitchen, huge living areas, Beautiful large Master suite with the other 3 bedrooms large. Large functional loft, lots of windows for natural light. Court yard entrance with beautifully designed landscaping including grass. home is currently occupied. Home is located just minutes for highway 215, area has very nice parks, the pavilion, shopping, dinning and more. Check out the schools (some of the highest rated in the county. Home is occupied with no showings at this time. Pictures were prior to current tenants, since then all new paint and new flooring was installed. Small pet accepted on a case by case basis. Enter your name, phone number and email into this website and your will be notified to schedule your showing as soon as they are available