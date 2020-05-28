All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue

10741 West Sapphire Vista Avenue · (952) 470-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Mira Villas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10741 West Sapphire Vista Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89144
Mira Villas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2829 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Coming September! Renters Warehouse presents - This well designed 4 bedroom home has all the upgrades, gorgeous pool and spa with a large patio for relaxing and entertaining. Large open concept kitchen, huge living areas, Beautiful large Master suite with the other 3 bedrooms large. Large functional loft, lots of windows for natural light. Court yard entrance with beautifully designed landscaping including grass. home is currently occupied. Home is located just minutes for highway 215, area has very nice parks, the pavilion, shopping, dinning and more. Check out the schools (some of the highest rated in the county. Home is occupied with no showings at this time. Pictures were prior to current tenants, since then all new paint and new flooring was installed. Small pet accepted on a case by case basis. Enter your name, phone number and email into this website and your will be notified to schedule your showing as soon as they are available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue have any available units?
10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue have?
Some of 10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue offer parking?
No, 10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue has a pool.
Does 10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10741 Sapphire Vista Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aviata
2121 E Warm Springs Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89119
San Michele
5800 W Lake Mead
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Vue at Centennial
7350 W Centennial Pkwy
Las Vegas, NV 89131
Northridge
6008 Bromley Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89107
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89119
Altessa
100 Park Vista Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89138
Village at Desert Lakes
9155 W Desert Inn Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89117
The Pearl at St. Rose
10250 Spencer Street
Las Vegas, NV 89183

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity