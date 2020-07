Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage walk in closets ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage in gated community available soon! - COMING SOON! WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH 2 STORY HOME WAITING FOR YOU! GATED COMMUNITY IN 89129! FRESHLY PAINTED! NEW CARPETING! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER ON SECOND FLOOR! FENCED BACKYARD! OPEN LIVING AREAS! LARGE LOFT! EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR! UNDER STAIRS STORAGE! 2 CAR GARAGE! QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD! CLOSE TO 215 AND SHOPPING! WILL NOT LAST LONG! SEWER & TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT! PETS CONSIDERED WITH DEPOSITS AND PET RENT! NO SMOKING! SEC 8 IS NOT ACCEPTED.



(RLNE5910109)