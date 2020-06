Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful & New! Never lived -in! Discover the new epic center of vibrant living at SKYE CANYON! This home in Skye Canyon features an Open Floor Plan w/ Entertaining Gourmet Kitchen w/ Double Oven, Great Room, Dining plus a Den. Second-floor w/ 9' Ceilings and Huge Loft. Master Bathroom has such a Calming Retreat w/ Oversize Tub & Shower w/ tile surrounds. Covered patio in backyard & More! State of the Art Community Amenities awaits you!