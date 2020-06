Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

DARLING CHARLESTON-ALL FRESH NEW PAINT AND NEW FLOORING, CLEAN AND READY TO MOVE IN. LOVELY YARD WITH MTN VIEWS FROM PATIO-MIRRORS IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES TO ENHANCE LIGHT AND SPACE-WATER SOFTENER IN HOME-LIGHT AND BRIGHT-SEP BEDRMS ON EITHER SIDE-LARGE WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER-LARGE SHOWER IN MASTER-TUB IN HALL BATH.