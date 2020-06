Amenities

dishwasher garage carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Get this $1125 a month home for $960 for the first 6 months on a year lease.EXCUSE THE MESS WERE REMODELING**FRESH PAINT, NEW CARPET!! COME VIEW THIS FANTASTIC PROPERTY GREAT LOCATION IN HENDERSON!! ENJOY THE UNIQUE GORGEOUS BRICK EXTERIOR. BRIGHT AND INVITING ENTRY WITH LARGE LIVING SPACE. OPEN KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE AND DINING/NOOK AREA. HUGE BACKYARD GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS! COME VIEW!!