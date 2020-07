Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors range air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park fire pit game room pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub internet access parking gym 24hr maintenance media room online portal

To live at Veritas is to thrive in a state-of-the-art environment designed to meet the demands of your lifestyle. Each apartment weaves a distinctive form of craftsmanship blending in harmony with the desert foothills environment. Its grounds are a sprawling retreat nestled at the base of the rolling foothills of the Black Mountain Range peppered with a cornucopia of color. Shade trees, shrubs and fragrant flowers line the pathways connecting the swimming pools, recreation areas and the serenity of your own personal retreat.

A gracious apartment home in a prime Las Vegas valley location with elegant appointments and well crafted amenities. When you think of the ideal place to call home, you will find it all here at Veritas. Schedule your tour today.