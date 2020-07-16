All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like 2824 Goldcreek St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
2824 Goldcreek St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

2824 Goldcreek St

2824 Goldcreek Street · (702) 306-7087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2824 Goldcreek Street, Henderson, NV 89052
Sun City Anthem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2824 Goldcreek St · Avail. now

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1482 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom Sun City Anthem home - Fully furnished 2 bedroom Sun City Anthem (55+ only) home with granite kitchen counters and plantation shutters. Front courtyard & fully fenced private back yard with beautiful waterfall & plenty of afternoon shade. Office/desk area off of garage. Large tile on diagonal with bay window in kitchen & master. Ceiling fans and extra insulation throughout. Garage with built in storage. Just bring your toothbrush! 700 CREDIT MIN FOR EACH ADULT IS MANDATORY, NO EXCEPTIONS. Will NOT be rented unfurnished and none of the owner's belongings may be placed in garage. Add $20/month for trash service.

Deposit = $3,000. Pets require $500 extra deposit, 1 small dog may be considered.

Age Restricted 55+ only. Sorry, section 8 not considered.

Initial 6 month lease only. Owner may be willing to renew lease or extend month to month after initial lease. None of owner's furnishings allowed to be placed in garage, and property will not be rented unfurnished.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2309524)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2824 Goldcreek St have any available units?
2824 Goldcreek St has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2824 Goldcreek St have?
Some of 2824 Goldcreek St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2824 Goldcreek St currently offering any rent specials?
2824 Goldcreek St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 Goldcreek St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2824 Goldcreek St is pet friendly.
Does 2824 Goldcreek St offer parking?
Yes, 2824 Goldcreek St offers parking.
Does 2824 Goldcreek St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2824 Goldcreek St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 Goldcreek St have a pool?
Yes, 2824 Goldcreek St has a pool.
Does 2824 Goldcreek St have accessible units?
No, 2824 Goldcreek St does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 Goldcreek St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2824 Goldcreek St does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2824 Goldcreek St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Montego Bay Apartment Homes
1050 Whitney Ranch Dr
Henderson, NV 89014
Empire
915 Alper Center Dr
Henderson, NV 89052
Vantage Lofts
201 S Gibson Rd
Henderson, NV 89012
Firenze
5880 Boulder Falls St
Henderson, NV 89011
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr
Henderson, NV 89012
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr
Henderson, NV 89014
Veritas
3370 Saint Rose Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89052
Revolution luxury apt homes
12215 Gilespie Street
Henderson, NV 89044

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson Apartments with PoolsHenderson Dog Friendly Apartments
Henderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
Whitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity