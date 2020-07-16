2824 Goldcreek St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 courtyard gym parking pool garage tennis court

Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom Sun City Anthem home - Fully furnished 2 bedroom Sun City Anthem (55+ only) home with granite kitchen counters and plantation shutters. Front courtyard & fully fenced private back yard with beautiful waterfall & plenty of afternoon shade. Office/desk area off of garage. Large tile on diagonal with bay window in kitchen & master. Ceiling fans and extra insulation throughout. Garage with built in storage. Just bring your toothbrush! 700 CREDIT MIN FOR EACH ADULT IS MANDATORY, NO EXCEPTIONS. Will NOT be rented unfurnished and none of the owner's belongings may be placed in garage. Add $20/month for trash service.



Deposit = $3,000. Pets require $500 extra deposit, 1 small dog may be considered.



Age Restricted 55+ only. Sorry, section 8 not considered.



Initial 6 month lease only. Owner may be willing to renew lease or extend month to month after initial lease. None of owner's furnishings allowed to be placed in garage, and property will not be rented unfurnished.



No Cats Allowed



