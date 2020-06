Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lake Las Vegas gated community, gorgeous, spacious five bedrooms 4.5 bathrooms Great room with fireplace, spacious living room with vaulted ceiling's, nice size kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double vanity in the master bath with an enormous soaking tub. swimming pool, views of the mountains and golf course, new paint, new carpet, double staircase leading to upper bedrooms with balconies. Lots of windows. Partially furnished