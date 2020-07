Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Absolutely stunning 3 Bedroom Manhattan condo! Super spacious w/ gorgeous light laminate wood flooring, granite countertops, brand new lush carpet in the bedrooms & new paint throughout. Great floorplan with a large living area plus balcony overlooking luscious green grass. Highly popular and desirable floor-plan! This beauty includes all appliances. Located w/in a few min of the brand new Raiders Stadium! Your client will LOVE this perfect 3 bedroom Manhattan condo!