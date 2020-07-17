All apartments in Union City
148 37TH ST
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

148 37TH ST

148 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

148 37th Street, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A beautiful bright and airy recently updated 1 bed/1 bath condo in the heart of Union City. The kitchen has granite countertops and brand new floors, the bathroom has been updated with a new vanity and new floors, tons of light and hardwood floors throughout. The location is amazing, located on 37th St in Union City, only one block away from Park Ave where you can grab the bus to Manhattan and be to the port authority in 20 min. You are also surrounded by tons of restaurants and shops. You also have easy access to the NJ turnpike and route 3 if you need to drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 37TH ST have any available units?
148 37TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union City, NJ.
What amenities does 148 37TH ST have?
Some of 148 37TH ST's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 37TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
148 37TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 37TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 148 37TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union City.
Does 148 37TH ST offer parking?
No, 148 37TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 148 37TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 37TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 37TH ST have a pool?
No, 148 37TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 148 37TH ST have accessible units?
No, 148 37TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 148 37TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 37TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 148 37TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 37TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
