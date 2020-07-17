148 37TH ST

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

A beautiful bright and airy recently updated 1 bed/1 bath condo in the heart of Union City. The kitchen has granite countertops and brand new floors, the bathroom has been updated with a new vanity and new floors, tons of light and hardwood floors throughout. The location is amazing, located on 37th St in Union City, only one block away from Park Ave where you can grab the bus to Manhattan and be to the port authority in 20 min. You are also surrounded by tons of restaurants and shops. You also have easy access to the NJ turnpike and route 3 if you need to drive.