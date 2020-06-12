/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
293 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Union City, NJ
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
50 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1178 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
32 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
16 Units Available
1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
1088 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Harbor 1500.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union City
1 Unit Available
147 36 Street
147 36th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
NEWLY RENOVATED AIRY 2 BR APARTMENT NEAR NYC - Property Id: 299201 HUGE NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BD APARTMENT IN QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD!! HARDWOOD FLOORING! AIRY! RECESSED LIGHTING! DINING ROOM! EATEN KITCHEN UPDATED APPLIANCES! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union City
1 Unit Available
315 7th St 402
315 7th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
315 7TH STREET, UNIT 402, UNION CITY - Property Id: 290559 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment, located in Union City! 1-minute walk to Palisade Ave at 7th St 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in just 20
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union City
1 Unit Available
1408 New York Ave 2
1408 New York Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
Bright & Renovated two bedroom two bathroom - Property Id: 267547 Bright and inviting large two bedroom two bathroom on the second floor with lots of natural light.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union City
1 Unit Available
159 19th Street #1
159 19th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1672 sqft
Union City - Two bedroom one bathroom apartment! This spacious apartment is located on a quiet and charming tree-lined street in The Highly Sought After West Hoboken Area of Union City.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
1400 HUDSON ST
1400 Manhattan Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1037 sqft
Beautiful, west-facing 1,036 soft. 1bedroom plus 1 Den, 1 and a half bathroom in Hoboken’s most desirable complex, 1400 Hudson St.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
125 43rd Street
125 43rd St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
956 sqft
Location ! Location ! Near Lincoln Tunnel .Walking distance to Bus NYC . Great Area ! walk to restaurant, supermarket . Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:35pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
809 22nd Street
809 22nd St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1000 sqft
This is a gorgeous building locate on the center of union city with access to NJ Turnpike and bus to NYC. Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
510 45TH ST
510 45th St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1134 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 2 bath bath apartment, very spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Gas fireplace! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter. S/S appliances, hardwood floors, ceramic tiles bathroom. Washer and dryer available in the unit.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
310 MONASTERY PL
310 Monastery Place, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Conveniently located 1 block from the bus stop to NYC, Hoboken and Jersey City. Spacious 2br apartment on the 1st floor with shared access to the backyard. Hardwood floors throughout the entire apartment. Available now!
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
1221 Summit Ave
1221 Summit Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
700 sqft
Apartment Will Go Fast. Call/text 646-744-7458 or our office at (201) 472 5108 to schedule time to see it. Renovated 2 BR Apartment. Utilities not included. NEW Kitchen With New Appliances. NEW Floors Throughout Apartment. First Come, First Serve.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
2026 NEW YORK AVE
2026 New York Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Beautiful spacious two bedroom all ults. included near buses , stores and shopping. Sorry no pets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
539 38TH ST
539 38th St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1298 sqft
Luxury rentals at Union Square, Union City's only Energy Star award winning building. Massive 1470 sf 2 bed/2bath plus den with bright Southern exposure.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
4522 KENNEDY BLVD
4522 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
!! RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM GEM !! Hop on the elevator right into your 3rd floor rental opportunity! This modern chic unit offers you a Kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances and beautiful center island, a very spacious living room,
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
211 36TH ST
211 36th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Immaculately furnished 2-bedroom in picturesque Union City. All utilities included (including excellent WiFi!). Massive back yard. Available short term. Minutes from transportation, shopping, and the city.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
514 2ND ST
514 2nd Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Live in this stunning Washington Park town home. New construction with a private entrance. Open concept floor plan with 9 Ft ceilings that opens up into your own patio and backyard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
510 25TH ST
510 25th St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Move into this SoHo style 2 bedroom loft rental located only 20 minutes from midtown Manhattan in the upwardly mobile neighborhood of Union City, NJ.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
124 35TH ST
124 35th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Lovely 2br apartment with plenty of natural sunlight and closet space. 2nd floor of well maintained 2 family home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
1000 WEST ST
1000 West St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1200 sqft
Elegant two bedroom, 2 bath, 2 PARKING!! in new building.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
318 38TH ST
318 38th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
874 sqft
Be close to it all in this perfectly laid out 2 bed 1 bath! Top floor apartment is filled with custom upgrades and efficient floor plan. Open living space with designated dining area leads out to your own private balcony.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
418 2ND ST
418 2nd Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
Ideal single family rental property for the modern commuter! 418 2nd Street, in Union City offers privacy and personal space while offering the convenience of urban living.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
512 2ND ST
512 2nd St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
848 sqft
Magnificent 2 bedroom 2 bath located across the street from Washington park. Open style kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counters stainless steel appliances and island.
