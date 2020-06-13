Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

160 Apartments for rent in Union City, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
51 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,572
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,114
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1178 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
19 Units Available
1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard, Union City, NJ
Studio
$3,090
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
1088 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Harbor 1500.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union City
1 Unit Available
200 43rd Street
200 43rd St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Bright and beautiful 1B/1B condo in a cozy, 24-unit elevator building. This apt has tiles floor throughout, central heat and A/C unit.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union City
1 Unit Available
1408 New York Ave 2
1408 New York Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
Bright & Renovated two bedroom two bathroom - Property Id: 267547 Bright and inviting large two bedroom two bathroom on the second floor with lots of natural light.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Union City
1 Unit Available
1400 HUDSON ST
1400 Manhattan Avenue, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1037 sqft
Beautiful, west-facing 1,036 soft. 1bedroom plus 1 Den, 1 and a half bathroom in Hoboken’s most desirable complex, 1400 Hudson St.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Union City
1 Unit Available
406 PALISADE AVE
406 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1600 sqft
Walk right in to this completely renovated three bedroom, two bath unit with all the perks you want.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Union City
1 Unit Available
545 39TH ST
545 39th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
754 sqft
Welcome to La Vida Residences, A brand new luxury rental building with exceptional finishings, large rooms, exquisite kitchens and bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Union City
1 Unit Available
4522 KENNEDY BLVD
4522 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
!! RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM GEM !! Hop on the elevator right into your 3rd floor rental opportunity! This modern chic unit offers you a Kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances and beautiful center island, a very spacious living room,

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Union City
1 Unit Available
3312 HUDSON AVE
3312 Hudson Ave, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Working from home or commuting - 1 bedroom with extra office den, 1 1/2 baths, centrally located with amazing view of NYC skyline and river from your own balcony, open kitchen great for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, full sized

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Union City
1 Unit Available
514 2ND ST
514 2nd Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Live in this stunning Washington Park town home. New construction with a private entrance. Open concept floor plan with 9 Ft ceilings that opens up into your own patio and backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Union City
1 Unit Available
318 38TH ST
318 38th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
874 sqft
Be close to it all in this perfectly laid out 2 bed 1 bath! Top floor apartment is filled with custom upgrades and efficient floor plan. Open living space with designated dining area leads out to your own private balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Union City
1 Unit Available
812 PALISADE AVE
812 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
5 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! Move in Ready!! Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath duplex with parking available for rent. Enjoy a large back deck with panoramic views of NYC. Available Furnished or Unfurnished. Virtual Tours available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Union City
1 Unit Available
512 2ND ST
512 2nd St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
848 sqft
Magnificent 2 bedroom 2 bath located across the street from Washington park. Open style kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counters stainless steel appliances and island.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Union City
1 Unit Available
317 22ND ST
317 22nd Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Charming sunny third floor apartment with FREE PARKING located in one of the most DESIRABLE sections of Union City. A half block from NYC bus (NJTransit #123) with 15-20 min commute to Times Sq/Port Authority. High Ceilings and Hardwood floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Union City
1 Unit Available
422 6TH ST
422 6th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
2004 built, Wonderful spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms in prime location of Union City. South facing entrance makes the apt sunny and bright.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Union City
1 Unit Available
912 PALISADE AVE
912 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Spacious and very sunny 1 bed/1 bath apartment in Union City with unobstructed and dramatic views of New York City and the Hudson River. Apartment features an open kitchen with a huge room that over looks NYC, as well as a large bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Union City
1 Unit Available
308 MOUNTAIN RD
308 Mountain Road, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2500 sqft
Make this Beautiful Massive 3br + den duplex in the Hoboken Heights section of Union City your new home! Enjoy direct Panoramic views of New York City from the cliff above Hoboken.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Union City
1 Unit Available
720 14TH ST
720 14th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Totally Revnovated 1st floor apartment features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, updated kitchen. Laundry in Unit. Heat and hot water included in rent. Shared Patio & Backyard.A Must See!!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Union City
1 Unit Available
4801 PALISADE AVE
4801 Palisade Ave, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1450 sqft
OWNER PAYS HALF FEES! Ask for video walk thru Sprawling and Light Filled 2 bed 2 bath 1450 sqft condo rental with 2 CAR garaged parking included! Yes you read it right! 2 CAR PARKING!! This home is just 350 yards away from light rail, check out

1 of 13

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
140 35TH ST
140 35th St, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
Gorgeous recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 parking space included in covered, secure garage. Elevator building. Spiral staircase that leads up to your roof deck with stunning NYC views.
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
North East Hoboken
23 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,261
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,329
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Northwest Hoboken
4 Units Available
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,684
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,896
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Northwest Hoboken
19 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,070
1414 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
City Guide for Union City, NJ

Union City, New Jersey, is known as the "Embroidery Capital of the United States" and "Havana on the Hudson," which stems directly from the city's history.e

Home to more than 66,400 people, Union City, in Hudson County, is one of the most densely populated cities in the country. In fact, that density is more than 51,810 people per square mile. Why do so many people find homes for rent and to buy here? Aside from its rich history, the city has a long-running Park Performing Arts Center and the once largest Roman Catholic Church known as the Monastery and Church of Saint Michael the Archangel. There are two Carnegie Libraries here, founded by Andrew Carnegie and a monument to Cuban-American salsa dancer Celia Cruz. Aside from all of this, Union City is a large, modern city with ample residential and commercial properties available throughout it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Union City, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Union City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

