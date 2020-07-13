Apartment List
/
NJ
/
union city
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:36 AM

275 Apartments for rent in Union City, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Union City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
33 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,976
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
52 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,200
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,359
1178 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
19 Units Available
1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,695
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,240
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,840
1088 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Harbor 1500.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
2019 PALISADE AVE
2019 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Direct NYC Views from the lovely 2 bedroom on the Weehawken border. Featuring 2 good sized bedrooms, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with granite counter tops . 2 baths and Jacuzzi tub. 1 parking spot & laundry in the basement.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
311-315 37TH ST
311-315 37th St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1090 sqft
This bright and airy 2bdr/2fb + den unit offers an open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, meik w/ s.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
116 34TH ST
116 34th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1000 sqft
NO FEE! Three bed one bath apartment, hardwood floors throughout and one car parking spot available for an additional $150. Conveniently located near transportation and close to shopping! *Brokers Fee Paid by Landlord* Virtual Tour: https://bit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Union City
4705 Park Ave 1
4705 Park Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
4705 PARK AVE UNIT 1, UNION CITY - Property Id: 286728 Nice size three bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Union City! close to New York City.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
3611 PARK AVE
3611 Park Ave, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Available 1st Sept, Welcome to the jade on park ave, this unit has lots of natural light with a spacious open plan livingroom & kitchen, the kitchen has modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & granite countertop.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
4310 HUDSON AVE
4310 Hudson Ave, Union City, NJ
Studio
$1,800
!! UNION CITY'S SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH 1 CAR GARAGE PARKING !! Take the opportunity to lease this ideally located studio unit offering you an open Kitchen, Living Room, and 2 Full baths! This unit conviently includes 1 car garage parking while also

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
539 38TH ST
539 38th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1242 sqft
Showcase luxury new construction w/ impeccable detail at Union Square Condos. Gourmet kitchen boasts 42in cabinets, ss appl, granite countertops, & self-close drawers. Energy Star bldg features upgraded sound proofing, & over sized BRs.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
418 2ND ST
418 2nd Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Ideal single family rental property for the modern commuter! 418 2nd Street, in Union City offers privacy and personal space while offering the convenience of urban living.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Union City
1608 Palisade Ave - 2
1608 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Call Soon Apartment Won't Last. To schedule time to see the apartment text Max at 201-294-3525. Virtual tour available here (copy and paste the link in your browser): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYN-dDa_qgI Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
1614 CENTRAL AVE
1614 Central Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with parking included available for immediate rent. Recently renovated and move in ready. NYC transportation, 2 blocks away 5 blocks to the supermarket, 6 minute drive to 1&9, less than 15 minute walk to Washington Park.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
215 PALISADE AVE
215 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1650 sqft
Huge 1650 sq.ft, Three Bedrooms + Living room + Dining room + an office /sunroom + Eat in Kitchen for $2395! Brilliant floors, sun room, many closets, shared backyard, storage and laundry in basement. Located right up the 14th St.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
380 MOUNTAIN RD
380 Mountain Road, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
625 sqft
Large modern, totally private and tastefully furnished luxury apartment with stunning NYC views; ALL UTILITIES, HI-SPEED INTERNET & PREMIUM CABLE TV ARE INCLUDED IN RENT! Wrap-around wall of floor to ceiling windows give you 24/7 access to

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
528 47TH ST
528 47th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredibly spacious 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom has it all! This home features a large open layout with high ceilings and large east facing windows flooding the apartment with an abundance of natural light.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
316 2ND ST
316 2nd Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 316 2ND ST in Union City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
3807 PARK AVE
3807 Park Avenue, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1400 sqft
Gorgeous three bedroom two bath condo apartment located on Park Ave. This spacious unit features hardwood floors, custom gourmet kitchen w stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and washer/dryer in unit / 1 car parking included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
515 32ND ST
515 32nd St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1045 sqft
Stunning brand new 5 story elevator building offers 32 units, consisting of two bedrooms and two bathroom condos.. Features include stainless steel appliances, unit washer/ dryer in each unit, great custom closet space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
119 PETER ST
119 Peters Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There’s more to life at 119 Peter Street than first impressions. What meets the eye is a boutique building that stands out from the rest with its polished, yet classic exterior.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
4801 PALISADE AVE
4801 Palisade Ave, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
OWNER PAYS HALF FEES! Ask for video walk through. Sprawling and Light Filled 2 bed 2 bath 1450 sqft condo rental with tandem 2 CAR garaged parking included! Yes you read it right! 2 CAR PARKING!! This home is just 350 yards away from light rail.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
120 32ND ST
120 32nd Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
586 sqft
Spacious recently fully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo for rent in Union City. A block from the highway and busses and a short distance to the light rail. Heat and Hot water included. Tenant just pays electric and cooking gas.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
512 4TH ST
512 4th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
Brand New Construction Hot on the market rental!! No one has lived here yet, could be you first! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom spans over 1350 sq ft with 1 car garage and 1 driveway spot included.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Union City
148 32ND ST
148 32nd St, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1604 sqft
Expansive open-concept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1600 sq. ft. offering a luxurious space perfect for entertaining with its generous sized kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and spacious living and dining areas.
City Guide for Union City, NJ

Union City, New Jersey, is known as the "Embroidery Capital of the United States" and "Havana on the Hudson," which stems directly from the city's history.e

Home to more than 66,400 people, Union City, in Hudson County, is one of the most densely populated cities in the country. In fact, that density is more than 51,810 people per square mile. Why do so many people find homes for rent and to buy here? Aside from its rich history, the city has a long-running Park Performing Arts Center and the once largest Roman Catholic Church known as the Monastery and Church of Saint Michael the Archangel. There are two Carnegie Libraries here, founded by Andrew Carnegie and a monument to Cuban-American salsa dancer Celia Cruz. Aside from all of this, Union City is a large, modern city with ample residential and commercial properties available throughout it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Union City, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Union City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

