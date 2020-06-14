/
521 Furnished Apartments for rent in Union City, NJ
Union City
4705 Park Ave 1
4705 Park Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4705 PARK AVE UNIT 1, UNION CITY - Property Id: 286728 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2800.00 A MONTH! Nice size three bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Union City! close to New York City.
Union City
380 MOUNTAIN RD
380 Mountain Road, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
625 sqft
Large furnished apartment, stunning NYC views! ALL UTILITIES, HI-SPEED INTERNET & PREMIUM CABLE TV INCLUDED! Gaze in wonder at the magnificent New York City skyline from your wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and choice vantage point just minutes
Union City
211 36TH ST
211 36th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Immaculately furnished 2-bedroom in picturesque Union City. All utilities included (including excellent WiFi!). Massive back yard. Available short term. Minutes from transportation, shopping, and the city.
Union City
318 38TH ST
318 38th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
874 sqft
Be close to it all in this perfectly laid out 2 bed 1 bath! Top floor apartment is filled with custom upgrades and efficient floor plan. Open living space with designated dining area leads out to your own private balcony.
Union City
812 PALISADE AVE
812 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
5 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! Move in Ready!! Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath duplex with parking available for rent. Enjoy a large back deck with panoramic views of NYC. Available Furnished or Unfurnished. Virtual Tours available.
Union City
210 BERGENLINE AVE
210 Bergenline Avenue, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Adorable East facing, top floor 1 bedroom corner unit completely renovated flooded with natural light! Partially furnished. Brand new appliances, kitchen, cabinets, countertops, freshly painted.
Union City
4401 PARK AVE
4401 Park Ave, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
990 sqft
As the state begins to reopen this month, now is the time to search for your new home this summer! Garage parking available in this modern two bedroom two full bath elevator condo building located on the prestigious Park Avenue centrally located to
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1113 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
40 WEST 19TH ST
40 W 19th St, Hudson County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
1/2 BROKER FEE PAID! Move into this spacious Weehawken 2 bedroom condo rental with 2 full bathrooms and 2 parking spaces! Located in the "Shades" section of Weehawken, this property is conveniently located minutes outside of the Midtown Manhattan,
Southeast Hoboken
223 Bloomfield St
223 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,800
681 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Spacious apartment downtown - Property Id: 144729 One bedroom condo in lovely elevator building on downtown Bloomfield Street. 5min walk to PATH/NJ transit and ferry, 3min to Hoboken waterfront, 1 block from bus stop.
28 Ave At Port Imperial
28 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,550
773 sqft
This is a beautiful, neatly kept and furnished house in Clinton, NJ (Hunterdon County) - rated as the 6th best small towns in the USA in 2019 by Architectural Digest, in a picturesque, quiet neighborhood, 3 minutes from the historic Clinton downtown
Southwest Hoboken
313 JACKSON ST
313 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,339
1250 sqft
*14th month free* The Silverman Reichel team is proud to present this new construction luxury three bed, two bath apartment in desirable Hoboken.
The Heights
507 Central Ave
507 Central Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1575 sqft
Luxurious home located just minutes from Times Square/Port Authority, in Union City, NJ.
The Heights
252 NEW YORK AVE UNIT # 2
252 New York Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1450 sqft
Luxury fully furnished 3bedroom condo in the heart of Jersey City Heights with private rooftop deck. This exquisite condo is filled with modern luxury and charm.
Southeast Hoboken
123 WASHINGTON ST
123 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,550
618 sqft
You could not ask for a more fabulous location! In the heart of downtown Hoboken, just steps from the Path, this 1BD/1BA home boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, central a/c, a skylight, and
Southwest Hoboken
87 ADAMS ST
87 Adams Street, Hoboken, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Location, parking and a 3 bedroom duplex! After walking up one flight you will enter your own duplex with an open living room with enough space for a dining room table and more! The galley kitchen has everything you need including stainless steel
Southwest Hoboken
624 MONROE ST
624 Monroe Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1170 sqft
Your next great apartment awaits! Clean, bright and fully furnished, this stylish 2br/2ba condo rental offers abundant space, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, in-unit washer/dryer, and a decorative fireplace, plus the added convenience of
1200 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL
1200 Avenue At Port Imperial, Hudson County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Penthouse Unit 709 at 1200 Avenue. This luxurious stylish contemporary building brings the south florida life-style to the New Jersey Gold Coast with majestic direct views of the NYC skyline.
851 BLVD EAST
851 Boulevard E, Hudson County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Dreamy pre-war building on gorgeous Blvd East has spectacular NYC and Hudson River views. This 2nd floor apt. features 2 good sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space, large living room, kitchen and updated bathroom.
Southwest Hoboken
313 1ST ST
313 1st St, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* Luxurious Downtown Hoboken Studio apartment in the Historic Jefferson Trust building.
North East Hoboken
1233 BLOOMFIELD ST
1233 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,975
Situated on one of uptown Hoboken's most esteemed and intoxicatingly charming tree-lined blocks just six minutes from the NY Waterway Ferry at 14th Street, No.
Southwest Hoboken
63 JEFFERSON ST
63 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,350
350 sqft
Bright and sunny home close to PATH! Only 1 flight up, completely renovated FULLY FURNISHED 1 bed 1 bath. Super convenient, washer/dryer in unit.
Southwest Hoboken
77 JEFFERSON ST
77 Jefferson Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1310 sqft
Sunny 2 Bedroom, 2 bath, Open Floor Plan. Large living room & dining area. Split bedroom style modern kitchen with SS Appliances Center Island, Lots of Storage. Penthouse style and Parking. Furnished rental
The Heights
235 NEW YORK AVE
235 New York Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom close to Riverview Park and NYC bus minutes from Manhattan! Apartment features new stainless steel appliances, 1 car garage parking, laundry room, and additional storage in basement.
