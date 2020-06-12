/
3 bedroom apartments
174 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Union City, NJ
Union City
4705 Park Ave 1
4705 Park Avenue, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4705 PARK AVE UNIT 1, UNION CITY - Property Id: 286728 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2800.00 A MONTH! Nice size three bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Union City! close to New York City.
Union City
717 16th St 2
717 16th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
Amazing 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 262285 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262285 Property Id 262285 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5707681)
Union City
809 27TH ST
809 27th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Newly Renovated 3BR/1BTH in a great location.Brand New SS Appliances in the kitchen. Beautiful Bathroom. (1 PARKING SPOT $200)Plus Much More! Great price do not miss out!!!
Union City
716 14TH ST
716 14th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Come and see this renovated apartment!! Offering 3 bedrooms , large living room, Eat in kitchen. Near shopping stores, school, parks, minutes to NYC and major highways. Please no smoking and no pets. Make this apartment yours call today!!
Union City
400 44TH ST
400 44th St, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Flooded with natural light and astonishingly spacious home. This charming apartment offers original hardwood floors, a fire place and Georgian windows throughout .
Union City
406 PALISADE AVE
406 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1600 sqft
Walk right in to this completely renovated three bedroom, two bath unit with all the perks you want.
Union City
500 KENNEDY BLVD
500 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
** NO BROKER FEE** Sun-drenched 3 bedroom apartment in a quiet building in Constable Hook with a huge master bedroom with beautiful bay windows. Apartment includes hardwood floors, spacious kitchen and ample storage space.
Union City
2604 NEW YORK AVE
2604 New York Avenue, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
935 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath apartment. Completely renovated and ready for you to move in! This is a spacious 3 bedroom apartment with large dining and living room area. Washer and dryer in unit.
Union City
718 6TH ST
718 6th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
650 sqft
This apartment features, three bedroom , bathroom and kitchen on the second floor, great space with easy commute. Super location making Hoboken, path, light rail and NYC easily accessible.
Union City
312 25TH ST
312 25th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
934 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! Welcome home to this beautiful 3 bed 1 bath apartment on the second floor of this multi-family home. This is a spacious 3 bedroom apartment with large dining and living room area.
Union City
148 32ND ST
148 32nd St, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1604 sqft
Expansive open-concept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1600 sq. ft. offering a luxurious space perfect for entertaining with its generous sized kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and spacious living and dining areas.
Union City
512 4TH ST
512 4th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1350 sqft
Brand New Construction Hot on the market rental!! No one has lived here yet, could be you first! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom spans over 1350 sq ft with 1 car garage and 1 driveway spot included.
Union City
812 PALISADE AVE
812 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! Move in Ready!! Beautifully renovated 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath duplex with parking available for rent. Enjoy a large back deck with panoramic views of NYC. Available Furnished or Unfurnished. Virtual Tours available.
Union City
607 18TH ST
607 18th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 bedroom 1 bath rental available July 1st in Union City. This apartment is a great price in a great neighborhood, close to parks, shops and restaurants and three short blocks from the bus to Port Authority. Reach out for a tour today!
Union City
422 6TH ST
422 6th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
2004 built, Wonderful spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bath rooms in prime location of Union City. South facing entrance makes the apt sunny and bright.
Union City
116 34TH ST
116 34th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
NO FEE! Three bed one bath apartment, hardwood floors throughout and one car parking spot available for an additional $150. Conveniently located near transportation and close to shopping! *Brokers Fee Paid by Landlord* Virtual Tour: https://bit.
Union City
311 3RD ST
311 3rd Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
950 sqft
Gorgeous, recently renovated 3 bed, 2 bath unit with parking located in the most desired section of Union City. Just a few blocks from the light rail and steps from the bus stop, this is a commuter's dream location. Only a quick walk to Hoboken.
Union City
513 14TH ST
513 14th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
With over 1,000 square feet of living space, this home has plenty to offer.
Union City
117 19TH ST
117 19th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in Union City. Great location between Mountain Road and Palisade Ave. Hardwood floors, newer appliances, Washer/dryer in the basement. Lots of light and very large space. A great share.
Union City
308 MOUNTAIN RD
308 Mountain Road, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2500 sqft
Make this Beautiful Massive 3br + den duplex in the Hoboken Heights section of Union City your new home! Enjoy direct Panoramic views of New York City from the cliff above Hoboken.
Union City
123 44TH ST
123 44th St, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1418 sqft
Located on the 3rd floor, residence 301 is an oversized 1418 sqft., north-facing, 3/flex 4 bedroom home. The master bedroom suite is 13'7" x 17'6" with a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom.
Union City
720 14TH ST
720 14th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Totally Revnovated 1st floor apartment features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, updated kitchen. Laundry in Unit. Heat and hot water included in rent. Shared Patio & Backyard.A Must See!!
Union City
324 35TH ST
324 35th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
A single house located The Center of Union City with 3 beds and 1 and half bath, parking space available !It's perfect for those needing an easy commute to Manhattan, the Bergenline Light Rail station is blocks away, taking you into the Hoboken
Union City
509 7TH ST
509 7th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
850 sqft
UNION CITY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT !! This 3rd floor apartment offers you a beautiful modern kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
