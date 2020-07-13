/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:36 AM
203 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Union City, NJ
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
33 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,976
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
52 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,200
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,359
1178 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
19 Units Available
1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,695
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,240
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,840
1088 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Harbor 1500.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Union City
809 22nd Street
809 22nd St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1000 sqft
This is a gorgeous building locate on the center of union city with access to NJ Turnpike and bus to NYC. Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Union City
2102 KENNEDY BLVD
2102 Kennedy Blvd, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
GORGEOUS LARGE 1 BEDROOM!! - Property Id: 313255 NEWLY RENOVATED LARGE 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT!! AIRY! LOTS OF LIGHT! RECESSED LIGHTING! LIVING ROOM!! MARBLE BATH! UPGRADED APPLIANCES! HARDWOOD FLOORS! RIGHT NEAR MANHATTAN! RIGHT NEAR SHOPPING &
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Union City
808 22 Street
808 22nd St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
NICE LARGE 1 BD APARTMENT!! - Property Id: 313249 NEWLY RENOVATED LARGE 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT!! AIRY! LOTS OF LIGHT! RECESSED LIGHTING! MARBLE BATH! UPGRADED APPLIANCES! HARDWOOD FLOORS! RIGHT NEAR MANHATTAN! RIGHT NEAR SHOPPING &
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Union City
4008 Kennedy Blvd
4008 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
LARGE 1 BD APARTMENT MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! - Property Id: 299184 BEAUTIFULLY SPACIOUS 1 BD 1BA APARTMENT CLOSE TO NYC!! LARGE BEDROOM! HARDWOOD FLOORING! MARBLE BATH! UPDATED APPLIANCES! AIRY! RECESSED LIGHTING! NEAR SHOPPING AND
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Union City
125 43rd Street
125 43rd St, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
956 sqft
Location ! Location ! Near Lincoln Tunnel .Walking distance to Bus NYC . Great Area ! walk to restaurant, supermarket . Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Union City
4705 Park Ave 1
4705 Park Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
4705 PARK AVE UNIT 1, UNION CITY - Property Id: 286728 Nice size three bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Union City! close to New York City.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Union City
510 40 STREET
510 40th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
NICE LARGE 1 BD APARTMENT MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN!! - Property Id: 313265 BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT MINUTES FROM NYC!! HARDWOOD FLOORING! AIRY! LOTS OF LIGHT! RECESSED LIGHTING! MARBLE BATH ! RIGHT NEAR SHOPPING
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Union City
147 36 Street e22
147 36th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
NEWLY RENOVATED AIRY 2 BR APARTMENT NEAR NYC - Property Id: 299201 HUGE NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BD APARTMENT IN QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD!! HARDWOOD FLOORING! AIRY! RECESSED LIGHTING! DINING ROOM! EATEN KITCHEN UPDATED APPLIANCES! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Union City
137 36 Street
137 36th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Spacious Apartment in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 298312 Beautiful Newly Renovated Spacious 1 bd 1 bath Apartment! Hardwood flooring! Recessed lighting! Living/Dining Area! Marble Bath! New Appliances! Spacious Closet space! Pet
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Union City
3611 PARK AVE
3611 Park Ave, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Available 1st Sept, Welcome to the jade on park ave, this unit has lots of natural light with a spacious open plan livingroom & kitchen, the kitchen has modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & granite countertop.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Union City
159 19th Street #1
159 19th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1672 sqft
Union City - Two bedroom one bathroom apartment! This spacious apartment is located on a quiet and charming tree-lined street in The Highly Sought After West Hoboken Area of Union City.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Union City
119 PETER ST
119 Peters Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There’s more to life at 119 Peter Street than first impressions. What meets the eye is a boutique building that stands out from the rest with its polished, yet classic exterior.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Union City
4801 PALISADE AVE
4801 Palisade Ave, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
OWNER PAYS HALF FEES! Ask for video walk through. Sprawling and Light Filled 2 bed 2 bath 1450 sqft condo rental with tandem 2 CAR garaged parking included! Yes you read it right! 2 CAR PARKING!! This home is just 350 yards away from light rail.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Union City
3315 PLEASANT AVE
3315 Pleasant Avenue, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Living Room and Bedroom have great Manhattan Views. Apartment comes with Many Upgrades and extra closets. Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Dishwasher, Microwave, etc. Beautiful Hardwood Floors and a view of Manhattan complete this rental.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Union City
418 14TH ST
418 14th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
500 sqft
Heat & Hot Water Included ! Amazing Natural Light through Windows, Renovated & Clean 1 bedroom apartment with plenty of closet space.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Union City
510 45TH ST
510 45th St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1134 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 2 bath bath apartment, very spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Gas fireplace! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter. S/S appliances, hardwood floors, ceramic tiles bathroom. Washer and dryer available in the unit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Union City
544 40TH ST
544 40th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new construction building located half block east of NYC bus route and half block west of the city's main shopping district. Block/concrete construction with light gauge steel framing.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Union City
315 33RD ST
315 33rd Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Ground level RENOVATED LOFT APARTMENT. One block from NJ Transit buses -- ONLY 15 minutes to Time Sq/ Port Authority. Enjoy the convenience of city living while tucked away on a dead end street. Natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
42 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,361
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
50 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1120 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,915
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Similar Pages
Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUnion City 3 BedroomsUnion City Accessible ApartmentsUnion City Apartments under $1,400
Union City Apartments with BalconyUnion City Apartments with GarageUnion City Apartments with GymUnion City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUnion City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsUnion City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJ