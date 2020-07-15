/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:03 AM
790 Studio Apartments for rent in Union City, NJ
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
53 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,200
545 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
19 Units Available
1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,695
591 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Harbor 1500.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Union City
4310 HUDSON AVE
4310 Hudson Ave, Union City, NJ
Studio
$1,800
!! UNION CITY'S SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH 1 CAR GARAGE PARKING !! Take the opportunity to lease this ideally located studio unit offering you an open Kitchen, Living Room, and 2 Full baths! This unit conviently includes 1 car garage parking while also
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Union City
4401 BERGENLINE AVE
4401 Bergenline Ave, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,500
Brand new construction located right on the city's main shopping district and NYC bus route.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Union City
409 PALISADE AVE
409 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
Studio
$1,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 409 PALISADE AVE in Union City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
39 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,048
494 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
50 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
24 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,190
521 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
28 Units Available
Hamilton Cove
800 Harbor Blvd, Saginaw County, MI
Studio
$2,725
586 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Sleek and curated resort-style amenities create a sophisticated retreat at Hamilton Cove.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
41 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,361
540 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
9 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,985
482 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. We invite you to experience Hoboken living as you've never seen it before.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
39 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,205
557 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,910
636 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
7 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,575
564 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
1100 MAXWELL LANE
1100 Maxwell Lane, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,500
610 sqft
Beautiful studio unit in luxury waterfront condominium. Gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops, SS appliances. Custom Hunter Douglas blinds, walk-in closet.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
188 South St 82
188 South Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,164
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 314107 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Hoboken
203 WASHINGTON ST
203 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,800
Prime downtown location - only minutes to the PATH station. Great studio with a sleeping alcove and decorative, non working fireplace. Renovated bathroom. Fantastic light, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Laundry in the building. Sorry, no pets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
North East Hoboken
103 12TH ST
103 12th St, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Open Studio - Great space - Nice bathroom - Hardwood floors, corner unit which provides a lot of light. Heat and hot water included in the rent.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Hoboken
313 1ST ST
313 1st St, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,150
420 sqft
*Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* Luxurious Downtown Hoboken Studio apartment in the Historic Jefferson Trust building.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
53 64TH ST
53 64th Street, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,700
560 sqft
Beautiful and renovated apartment with private balcony and partial NYC views. Conveniently located just one block from Blvd East with easy access to all transportation.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Hoboken
1025 WILLOW AVE
1025 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,000
600 sqft
1/2 FEE! Bright and spacious studio with lots of unique detail in uptown Hoboken row house. Private garden level entrance and vestibule. Large living space with hardwood floors, recess lighting, and tons of closet space.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
500 CENTRAL AVE
500 Central Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,590
534 sqft
Beautiful completely renovated studio at the luxury Lenox with NYC views. Spacious living area w/ large windows across & hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen w/ full SS appliances & granite counters. Includes heat and hot water.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue At Port Imperial, Hudson County, NJ
Studio
$2,285
595 sqft
Apartment features: hardwood floors in living room/dining area ceramic tile floors in kitchen/bathrooms brand new carpeting in bedrooms stainless steel appliances w/granite counters in kitchen washer/dryer in unit in-wall surround sound
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
The Heights
188 South St 80
188 South St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,164
500 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** - Property Id: 314096 **BEAUTIFUL STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in
Similar Pages
Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUnion City 3 BedroomsUnion City Accessible ApartmentsUnion City Apartments under $1,400
Union City Apartments with BalconyUnion City Apartments with GarageUnion City Apartments with GymUnion City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUnion City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsUnion City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJ