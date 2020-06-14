Apartment List
/
NJ
/
union city
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:04 AM

130 Apartments for rent in Union City, NJ with garage

Union City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
51 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,572
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,114
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,016
1178 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
200 43rd Street
200 43rd St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Bright and beautiful 1B/1B condo in a cozy, 24-unit elevator building. This apt has tiles floor throughout, central heat and A/C unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
315 7th St 402
315 7th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
315 7TH STREET, UNIT 402, UNION CITY - Property Id: 290559 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment, located in Union City! 1-minute walk to Palisade Ave at 7th St 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in just 20

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Union City
1 Unit Available
380 MOUNTAIN RD
380 Mountain Road, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
625 sqft
Large furnished apartment, stunning NYC views! ALL UTILITIES, HI-SPEED INTERNET & PREMIUM CABLE TV INCLUDED! Gaze in wonder at the magnificent New York City skyline from your wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and choice vantage point just minutes

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Union City
1 Unit Available
510 45TH ST
510 45th St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1134 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 2 bath bath apartment, very spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Gas fireplace! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter. S/S appliances, hardwood floors, ceramic tiles bathroom. Washer and dryer available in the unit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Union City
1 Unit Available
539 38TH ST
539 38th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1298 sqft
Luxury rentals at Union Square, Union City's only Energy Star award winning building. Massive 1470 sf 2 bed/2bath plus den with bright Southern exposure.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Union City
1 Unit Available
3312 HUDSON AVE
3312 Hudson Ave, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Working from home or commuting - 1 bedroom with extra office den, 1 1/2 baths, centrally located with amazing view of NYC skyline and river from your own balcony, open kitchen great for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, full sized

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Union City
1 Unit Available
148 32ND ST
148 32nd St, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1604 sqft
Expansive open-concept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1600 sq. ft. offering a luxurious space perfect for entertaining with its generous sized kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and spacious living and dining areas.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Union City
1 Unit Available
512 4TH ST
512 4th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1350 sqft
Brand New Construction Hot on the market rental!! No one has lived here yet, could be you first! This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom spans over 1350 sq ft with 1 car garage and 1 driveway spot included.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Union City
1 Unit Available
206 36TH ST
206 36th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
762 sqft
1/2 fee! This spacious 2 bedroom apartment with partial city view is centrally located near shopping, houses of worship, schools, playgrounds and transportation. Includes garage parking space, free laundry

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Union City
1 Unit Available
4401 PARK AVE
4401 Park Ave, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
990 sqft
As the state begins to reopen this month, now is the time to search for your new home this summer! Garage parking available in this modern two bedroom two full bath elevator condo building located on the prestigious Park Avenue centrally located to

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Union City
1 Unit Available
123 44TH ST
123 44th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1418 sqft
Located on the 3rd floor, residence 301 is an oversized 1418 sqft., north-facing, 3/flex 4 bedroom home. The master bedroom suite is 13'7" x 17'6" with a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Union City
1 Unit Available
108 43RD ST
108 43rd Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Carriage House Rental features, 2 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Union City
1 Unit Available
4801 PALISADE AVE
4801 Palisade Ave, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1450 sqft
OWNER PAYS HALF FEES! Ask for video walk thru Sprawling and Light Filled 2 bed 2 bath 1450 sqft condo rental with 2 CAR garaged parking included! Yes you read it right! 2 CAR PARKING!! This home is just 350 yards away from light rail, check out

1 of 14

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
612 12TH ST
612 12th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1234 sqft
NO FEE! Move-in ready! Modern and spacious two bed two full bath apartment with tons of natural light, featuring gleaming hardwood floors throughout, central air and heat, walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer and

1 of 13

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
140 35TH ST
140 35th St, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1514 sqft
Gorgeous recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1 parking space included in covered, secure garage. Elevator building. Spiral staircase that leads up to your roof deck with stunning NYC views.
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Northwest Hoboken
20 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,065
1414 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
21 Units Available
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1165 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
13 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,367
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North East Hoboken
23 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,261
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,329
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,747
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,597
1483 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
37 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,055
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1139 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
City Guide for Union City, NJ

Union City, New Jersey, is known as the "Embroidery Capital of the United States" and "Havana on the Hudson," which stems directly from the city's history.e

Home to more than 66,400 people, Union City, in Hudson County, is one of the most densely populated cities in the country. In fact, that density is more than 51,810 people per square mile. Why do so many people find homes for rent and to buy here? Aside from its rich history, the city has a long-running Park Performing Arts Center and the once largest Roman Catholic Church known as the Monastery and Church of Saint Michael the Archangel. There are two Carnegie Libraries here, founded by Andrew Carnegie and a monument to Cuban-American salsa dancer Celia Cruz. Aside from all of this, Union City is a large, modern city with ample residential and commercial properties available throughout it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Union City, NJ

Union City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUnion City 3 BedroomsUnion City Accessible ApartmentsUnion City Apartments under $1,400
Union City Apartments with BalconyUnion City Apartments with GarageUnion City Apartments with GymUnion City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUnion City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsUnion City Apartments with Parking
Union City Apartments with PoolUnion City Apartments with Washer-DryerUnion City Dog Friendly ApartmentsUnion City Furnished ApartmentsUnion City Pet Friendly PlacesUnion City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJ
Westwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJValley Stream, NYRutherford, NJAvenel, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College