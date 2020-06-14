130 Apartments for rent in Union City, NJ with garage
Union City, New Jersey, is known as the "Embroidery Capital of the United States" and "Havana on the Hudson," which stems directly from the city's history.e
Home to more than 66,400 people, Union City, in Hudson County, is one of the most densely populated cities in the country. In fact, that density is more than 51,810 people per square mile. Why do so many people find homes for rent and to buy here? Aside from its rich history, the city has a long-running Park Performing Arts Center and the once largest Roman Catholic Church known as the Monastery and Church of Saint Michael the Archangel. There are two Carnegie Libraries here, founded by Andrew Carnegie and a monument to Cuban-American salsa dancer Celia Cruz. Aside from all of this, Union City is a large, modern city with ample residential and commercial properties available throughout it. See more
Union City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.