Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

181 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Union City, NJ

Finding an apartment in Union City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
51 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,572
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,114
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,016
1178 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
19 Units Available
1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard, Union City, NJ
Studio
$3,090
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
1088 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Harbor 1500.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Union City
1 Unit Available
809 22nd Street
809 22nd St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1000 sqft
This is a gorgeous building locate on the center of union city with access to NJ Turnpike and bus to NYC. Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Union City
1 Unit Available
125 43rd Street
125 43rd St, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
956 sqft
Location ! Location ! Near Lincoln Tunnel .Walking distance to Bus NYC . Great Area ! walk to restaurant, supermarket . Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
159 19th Street #1
159 19th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1672 sqft
Union City - Two bedroom one bathroom apartment! This spacious apartment is located on a quiet and charming tree-lined street in The Highly Sought After West Hoboken Area of Union City.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
147 36 Street
147 36th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
NEWLY RENOVATED AIRY 2 BR APARTMENT NEAR NYC - Property Id: 299201 HUGE NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BD APARTMENT IN QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD!! HARDWOOD FLOORING! AIRY! RECESSED LIGHTING! DINING ROOM! EATEN KITCHEN UPDATED APPLIANCES! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
4008 Kennedy Blvd
4008 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
LARGE 1 BD APARTMENT MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! - Property Id: 299184 BEAUTIFULLY SPACIOUS 1 BD 1BA APARTMENT CLOSE TO NYC!! LARGE BEDROOM! HARDWOOD FLOORING! MARBLE BATH! UPDATED APPLIANCES! AIRY! RECESSED LIGHTING! NEAR SHOPPING AND

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
137 36 Street
137 36th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Spacious Apartment in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 298312 Beautiful Newly Renovated Spacious 1 bd 1 bath Apartment! Hardwood flooring! Recessed lighting! Living/Dining Area! Marble Bath! New Appliances! Spacious Closet space! Pet

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
315 7th St 402
315 7th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
315 7TH STREET, UNIT 402, UNION CITY - Property Id: 290559 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment, located in Union City! 1-minute walk to Palisade Ave at 7th St 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in just 20

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
4705 Park Ave 1
4705 Park Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4705 PARK AVE UNIT 1, UNION CITY - Property Id: 286728 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2800.00 A MONTH! Nice size three bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Union City! close to New York City.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
510 45TH ST
510 45th St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1134 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 2 bath bath apartment, very spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Gas fireplace! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter. S/S appliances, hardwood floors, ceramic tiles bathroom. Washer and dryer available in the unit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
400 44TH ST
400 44th St, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Flooded with natural light and astonishingly spacious home. This charming apartment offers original hardwood floors, a fire place and Georgian windows throughout .

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
119 PETER ST
119 Peters Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There’s more to life at 119 Peter Street than first impressions. What meets the eye is a boutique building that stands out from the rest with its polished, yet classic exterior.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
3315 PLEASANT AVE
3315 Pleasant Avenue, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Living Room and Bedroom have great Manhattan Views. Apartment comes with Many Upgrades and extra closets. Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Dishwasher, Microwave, etc. Beautiful Hardwood Floors and a view of Manhattan complete this rental.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
544 40TH ST
544 40th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new construction building located half block east of NYC bus route and half block west of the city's main shopping district. Block/concrete construction with light gauge steel framing.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
315 33RD ST
315 33rd Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Ground level RENOVATED LOFT APARTMENT. One block from NJ Transit buses -- ONLY 15 minutes to Time Sq/ Port Authority. Enjoy the convenience of city living while tucked away on a dead end street. Natural light.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
317 22ND ST
317 22nd Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Charming sunny third floor apartment with FREE PARKING located in one of the most DESIRABLE sections of Union City. A half block from NYC bus (NJTransit #123) with 15-20 min commute to Times Sq/Port Authority. High Ceilings and Hardwood floors.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
123 44TH ST
123 44th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1418 sqft
Located on the 3rd floor, residence 301 is an oversized 1418 sqft., north-facing, 3/flex 4 bedroom home. The master bedroom suite is 13'7" x 17'6" with a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
418 14TH ST
418 14th Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
500 sqft
Heat & Hot Water Included ! Amazing Natural Light through Windows, Renovated & Clean 1 bedroom apartment with plenty of closet space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
4801 PALISADE AVE
4801 Palisade Ave, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1450 sqft
OWNER PAYS HALF FEES! Ask for video walk thru Sprawling and Light Filled 2 bed 2 bath 1450 sqft condo rental with 2 CAR garaged parking included! Yes you read it right! 2 CAR PARKING!! This home is just 350 yards away from light rail, check out
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
27 Units Available
Hamilton Cove
800 Harbor Blvd, Saginaw County, MI
Studio
$2,825
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,360
1227 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Sleek and curated resort-style amenities create a sophisticated retreat at Hamilton Cove.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
21 Units Available
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1165 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
13 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,367
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
City Guide for Union City, NJ

Union City, New Jersey, is known as the "Embroidery Capital of the United States" and "Havana on the Hudson," which stems directly from the city's history.e

Home to more than 66,400 people, Union City, in Hudson County, is one of the most densely populated cities in the country. In fact, that density is more than 51,810 people per square mile. Why do so many people find homes for rent and to buy here? Aside from its rich history, the city has a long-running Park Performing Arts Center and the once largest Roman Catholic Church known as the Monastery and Church of Saint Michael the Archangel. There are two Carnegie Libraries here, founded by Andrew Carnegie and a monument to Cuban-American salsa dancer Celia Cruz. Aside from all of this, Union City is a large, modern city with ample residential and commercial properties available throughout it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Union City, NJ

Finding an apartment in Union City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

