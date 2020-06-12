/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:37 PM
115 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Union City, NJ
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
32 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
50 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,044
1178 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
16 Units Available
1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
1088 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Harbor 1500.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union City
1 Unit Available
315 7th St 402
315 7th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1000 sqft
315 7TH STREET, UNIT 402, UNION CITY - Property Id: 290559 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! Nice size two bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment, located in Union City! 1-minute walk to Palisade Ave at 7th St 24/7 bus stop, get to New York in just 20
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Union City
1 Unit Available
1408 New York Ave 2
1408 New York Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
Bright & Renovated two bedroom two bathroom - Property Id: 267547 Bright and inviting large two bedroom two bathroom on the second floor with lots of natural light.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Union City
1 Unit Available
1400 HUDSON ST
1400 Manhattan Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1037 sqft
Beautiful, west-facing 1,036 soft. 1bedroom plus 1 Den, 1 and a half bathroom in Hoboken’s most desirable complex, 1400 Hudson St.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
Union City
1 Unit Available
125 43rd Street
125 43rd St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
956 sqft
Location ! Location ! Near Lincoln Tunnel .Walking distance to Bus NYC . Great Area ! walk to restaurant, supermarket . Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:45am
Union City
1 Unit Available
809 22nd Street
809 22nd St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1000 sqft
This is a gorgeous building locate on the center of union city with access to NJ Turnpike and bus to NYC. Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Union City
1 Unit Available
510 45TH ST
510 45th St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1134 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 2 bath bath apartment, very spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Gas fireplace! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter. S/S appliances, hardwood floors, ceramic tiles bathroom. Washer and dryer available in the unit.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Union City
1 Unit Available
539 38TH ST
539 38th St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1298 sqft
Luxury rentals at Union Square, Union City's only Energy Star award winning building. Massive 1470 sf 2 bed/2bath plus den with bright Southern exposure.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Union City
1 Unit Available
4522 KENNEDY BLVD
4522 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
!! RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM GEM !! Hop on the elevator right into your 3rd floor rental opportunity! This modern chic unit offers you a Kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances and beautiful center island, a very spacious living room,
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Union City
1 Unit Available
514 2ND ST
514 2nd Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
900 sqft
Live in this stunning Washington Park town home. New construction with a private entrance. Open concept floor plan with 9 Ft ceilings that opens up into your own patio and backyard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Union City
1 Unit Available
1000 WEST ST
1000 West St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1200 sqft
Elegant two bedroom, 2 bath, 2 PARKING!! in new building.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Union City
1 Unit Available
418 2ND ST
418 2nd Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
Ideal single family rental property for the modern commuter! 418 2nd Street, in Union City offers privacy and personal space while offering the convenience of urban living.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Union City
1 Unit Available
512 2ND ST
512 2nd St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
848 sqft
Magnificent 2 bedroom 2 bath located across the street from Washington park. Open style kitchen features custom cabinets, granite counters stainless steel appliances and island.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Union City
1 Unit Available
4709 PARK AVE
4709 Park Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1200 sqft
**NO FEE RENTAL** **VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE** Weehawken location at a Union City price! Located 1 block from BLVD East, a 5 min walk to the NYC BUS, Light Rail Train, and Ferry.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Union City
1 Unit Available
4401 PARK AVE
4401 Park Ave, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
990 sqft
As the state begins to reopen this month, now is the time to search for your new home this summer! Garage parking available in this modern two bedroom two full bath elevator condo building located on the prestigious Park Avenue centrally located to
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Union City
1 Unit Available
108 43RD ST
108 43rd Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Carriage House Rental features, 2 Bedrooms, 1.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Union City
1 Unit Available
4401 BERGENLINE AVE
4401 Bergenline Ave, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
Brand new construction located right on the city's main shopping district and NYC bus route.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Union City
1 Unit Available
4801 PALISADE AVE
4801 Palisade Ave, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1450 sqft
OWNER PAYS HALF FEES! Ask for video walk thru Sprawling and Light Filled 2 bed 2 bath 1450 sqft condo rental with 2 CAR garaged parking included! Yes you read it right! 2 CAR PARKING!! This home is just 350 yards away from light rail, check out
1 of 14
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
612 12TH ST
612 12th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1234 sqft
NO FEE! Move-in ready! Modern and spacious two bed two full bath apartment with tons of natural light, featuring gleaming hardwood floors throughout, central air and heat, walk in closets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, washer and
Results within 1 mile of Union City
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Southwest Hoboken
32 Units Available
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1124 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
19 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1098 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Similar Pages
Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUnion City 3 BedroomsUnion City Accessible ApartmentsUnion City Apartments under $1,400
Union City Apartments with BalconyUnion City Apartments with GarageUnion City Apartments with GymUnion City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUnion City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsUnion City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJ