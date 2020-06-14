Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:15 PM

365 Apartments for rent in Union City, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Union City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

$
$
51 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,572
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,114
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,013
1178 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

$
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified

1 of 17

$
$
19 Units Available
1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard, Union City, NJ
Studio
$3,090
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,695
1088 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Harbor 1500.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
147 36 Street
147 36th Street, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
NEWLY RENOVATED AIRY 2 BR APARTMENT NEAR NYC - Property Id: 299201 HUGE NEWLY RENOVATED 2 BD APARTMENT IN QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD!! HARDWOOD FLOORING! AIRY! RECESSED LIGHTING! DINING ROOM! EATEN KITCHEN UPDATED APPLIANCES! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
4008 Kennedy Blvd
4008 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
LARGE 1 BD APARTMENT MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! - Property Id: 299184 BEAUTIFULLY SPACIOUS 1 BD 1BA APARTMENT CLOSE TO NYC!! LARGE BEDROOM! HARDWOOD FLOORING! MARBLE BATH! UPDATED APPLIANCES! AIRY! RECESSED LIGHTING! NEAR SHOPPING AND

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
137 36 Street
137 36th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Spacious Apartment in Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 298312 Beautiful Newly Renovated Spacious 1 bd 1 bath Apartment! Hardwood flooring! Recessed lighting! Living/Dining Area! Marble Bath! New Appliances! Spacious Closet space! Pet

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
4705 Park Ave 1
4705 Park Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4705 PARK AVE UNIT 1, UNION CITY - Property Id: 286728 JUNE FREE IF YOU SIGN TODAY!! ALSO AVAILABLE FULLY FURNISHED FOR $2800.00 A MONTH! Nice size three bedrooms with two bathrooms apartment located in Union City! close to New York City.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
1408 New York Ave 2
1408 New York Avenue, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
Bright & Renovated two bedroom two bathroom - Property Id: 267547 Bright and inviting large two bedroom two bathroom on the second floor with lots of natural light.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
717 16th St 2
717 16th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1600 sqft
Amazing 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 262285 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262285 Property Id 262285 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5707681)

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
1803 KERRIGAN AVE
1803 Kerrigan Avenue, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Brand new completely renovated 1 bedroom located in Union City! Featuring brand new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and a microwave, quartz countertops, hardwood floors, and a beautifully done bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
510 45TH ST
510 45th St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1134 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 2 bath bath apartment, very spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Gas fireplace! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter. S/S appliances, hardwood floors, ceramic tiles bathroom. Washer and dryer available in the unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
310 MONASTERY PL
310 Monastery Place, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Conveniently located 1 block from the bus stop to NYC, Hoboken and Jersey City. Spacious 2br apartment on the 1st floor with shared access to the backyard. Hardwood floors throughout the entire apartment. Available now!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
1608 Palisade Ave - 2
1608 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment. Heat & Hot Water Included. Updated Kitchen With New Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood Like Floors Throughout Apartment. First Come, First Serve. Apartment Will Go Fast. Plenty of Closets and Amazing Sunlight.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
1206 Bergenline Avenue
1206 Bergenline Avenue, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
- APARTMENT FEATURES - Check our virtual tour on the link below (copy and paste in your browser): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrzcQq8Mjnc 1 Bedroom Apartment. Heat & Hot Water Included. NO BROKER FEES, By Management Company.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
400 44TH ST
400 44th St, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Flooded with natural light and astonishingly spacious home. This charming apartment offers original hardwood floors, a fire place and Georgian windows throughout .

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
406 PALISADE AVE
406 Palisade Avenue, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1600 sqft
Walk right in to this completely renovated three bedroom, two bath unit with all the perks you want.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
119 PETER ST
119 Peters Street, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There’s more to life at 119 Peter Street than first impressions. What meets the eye is a boutique building that stands out from the rest with its polished, yet classic exterior.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
817 10TH ST
817 10th Street, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
524 sqft
LOVELY 1 BEDROOM IN A CENTRALLY LOCATED SECTION OF UNION CITY. BORDER LINE OF JERSEY CITY, AND NORTH BERGEN. HARDWOOD FLOORS. NYC BUS STOP ON KENNEDYBLVD. ALL APPLIANCES STAINLESS STEEL. BROKER'S FEE.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
500 KENNEDY BLVD
500 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
** NO BROKER FEE** Sun-drenched 3 bedroom apartment in a quiet building in Constable Hook with a huge master bedroom with beautiful bay windows. Apartment includes hardwood floors, spacious kitchen and ample storage space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
539 38TH ST
539 38th St, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1298 sqft
Luxury rentals at Union Square, Union City's only Energy Star award winning building. Massive 1470 sf 2 bed/2bath plus den with bright Southern exposure.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
4522 KENNEDY BLVD
4522 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
!! RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM GEM !! Hop on the elevator right into your 3rd floor rental opportunity! This modern chic unit offers you a Kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances and beautiful center island, a very spacious living room,

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
148 32ND ST
148 32nd St, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1604 sqft
Expansive open-concept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with over 1600 sq. ft. offering a luxurious space perfect for entertaining with its generous sized kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and spacious living and dining areas.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
3315 PLEASANT AVE
3315 Pleasant Avenue, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Living Room and Bedroom have great Manhattan Views. Apartment comes with Many Upgrades and extra closets. Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Dishwasher, Microwave, etc. Beautiful Hardwood Floors and a view of Manhattan complete this rental.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
510 25TH ST
510 25th St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1/2 FEE! Move into this SoHo style 2 bedroom loft rental located only 20 minutes from midtown Manhattan in the upwardly mobile neighborhood of Union City, NJ.
City Guide for Union City, NJ

Union City, New Jersey, is known as the "Embroidery Capital of the United States" and "Havana on the Hudson," which stems directly from the city's history.e

Home to more than 66,400 people, Union City, in Hudson County, is one of the most densely populated cities in the country. In fact, that density is more than 51,810 people per square mile. Why do so many people find homes for rent and to buy here? Aside from its rich history, the city has a long-running Park Performing Arts Center and the once largest Roman Catholic Church known as the Monastery and Church of Saint Michael the Archangel. There are two Carnegie Libraries here, founded by Andrew Carnegie and a monument to Cuban-American salsa dancer Celia Cruz. Aside from all of this, Union City is a large, modern city with ample residential and commercial properties available throughout it. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Union City, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Union City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

